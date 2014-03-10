from the fox-keeping-the-hen-house-safe dept.
Later this week, Amazon is closing a small loophole that allowed purchasers of Kindle books to download those files to a computer and transfer them via USB. Originally intended to extend e-book access to owners of very old Kindles without Wi-Fi connectivity, the feature has also made it easier for people to download and store copies of the e-books they've bought, reducing the risk that Amazon might make changes to their text or remove them from the Kindle store entirely.
The "Download & transfer via USB" option on Amazon's site is going away this Wednesday, February 26.
[...]
If you're trying to download your Kindle purchases to your PC and Mac before the deadline, you'll need to have a somewhat older Kindle or Fire device attached to your account.
[...]
Jason Snell at Sixcolors highlighted a possible timesaver for people with large libraries: a command-line tool called the Amazon Kindle eBook Bulk Downloader that can grab all your files automatically rather than doing one at a time.
[...]
Obviously, "people who want to download these files so they can strip their DRM" are not of concern to Amazon, but we contacted the company to ask if it has an official recommendation for people who are still using older Kindles and want to download Amazon-purchased books for legitimate reasons. An Amazon representative only responded with a statement telling us the other ways that customers could get Amazon books onto their Kindle devices.
"Customers can continue reading books previously downloaded on their Kindle device, and access new content through the Kindle app, Kindle for web, as well as directly through Kindle devices with Wi-Fi capability," the spokesperson told Ars.
Related Stories
bluefoxicy writes
"Speed reading has matured into technological solutions. Rapid Serial Visual Presentation, or RSVP, provides faster reading than the manual finger-following method, with retention on par with standard reading at 250 words per minute. Research shows most people can start at 400WPM, and reach 800WPM in an hour; and further advancements used in products such as Spritz and Sprint Reader claim 1000-1800 words per minute when practiced by offsetting and context pausing.
Thus far I have not found any software to read ebooks with these methods. Are there any open source applications, Nook or Kindle Fire applications, or otherwise to read ePub or Mobi or Kindle books via RSVP?"
Amazon controls a big chunk of the book distribution business but as this New York Times article indicates they are not a benevolent overlord--using a number of techniques to bully publishers for more favorable terms.
Over the years this has been a constant problem for small, specialty publishing houses (the source of many important books), but now it's also affecting the majors.
From the article:
The retailer appeared to be using three main tactics in its efforts against Hachette, which owns Grand Central Publishing, Orbit and Little, Brown as well as many other imprints.
The ongoing spat between publisher Hachette and Amazon has been making the round lately on news sites. Cory Doctorow points out the blunder Hachette made when it allowed Amazon to digitally encrypt their book titles with DRM (Digital Rights Management).
Under U.S. law Hachette is unable to release an application to remove the DRM from their customers' books which would allow their customers to migrate away from Amazon's Kindle. Only Amazon is legally able to remove the DRM placed on their book titles. In essence, by trapping their customers in Amazon's DRM, they have, in turn, been ensnared themselves.
The Telegraph reports on Amazon's unveiling of their new service (video) called Kindle Unlimited. This is a netflix-like service for kindle ebooks. For $9.99 a month subscribers will be able to read all the books they want just so long as they're covered by the service. This will include all Amazon self-published books and in total covers about 600,000 titles.
Amazon already allowed people with an Amazon Prime subscription to 'loan' one book a month from its Prime Lending Library. Extending this scheme to give subscribers unlimited access to ebooks for a fixed monthly fee puts it in direct competition with services like Oyster and Scribd, which offer unlimited access to 500,000 and 400,000 books respectively.
Last month, Amazon launched a music streaming service for its Prime customers in the US, called Prime Music, to rival Spotify. It also offers a video streaming service called Prime Instant Video - its answer to Netflix.
Note that this doesn't actually extend Amazon Prime and is a completely separate service.
Back in June, the United Kingdom outlined new copyright rules that would allow citizens to make backups of their music, movies, and e-books. Previously, making copies of media was illegal.
New laws came into effect yesterday [PDF].
It is, however, still illegal to share those backups with friends or family, and making copies of rented media, or media that a person pays a subscription for (like Rdio or Netflix) likewise remains illegal.
Media consumers are allowed to change formats—burning MP3s on a CD, for instance—but media vendors are allowed to use all kinds of DRM to keep users from doing just that (like Amazon does with its e-books, for example). Also, consumers are not allowed to resell an original copy if they keep the duplicates of it.
Michael Rosenwald writes in the WaPot that textbook makers, bookstore owners and college student surveys all say millennials still strongly prefer reading on paper for pleasure and learning, a bias that surprises reading experts given the same group’s proclivity to consume most other content digitally. “These are people who aren’t supposed to remember what it’s like to even smell books,” says Naomi S. Baron. “It’s quite astounding.” Earlier this month, Baron published “Words Onscreen: The Fate of Reading in a Digital World,” a book that examines university students’ preferences for print and explains the science of why dead-tree versions are often superior to digital. Her conclusion: readers tend to skim on screens, distraction is inevitable and comprehension suffers. Researchers say readers remember the location of information simply by page and text layout — that, say, the key piece of dialogue was on that page early in the book with that one long paragraph and a smudge on the corner. Researchers think this plays a key role in comprehension - something that is more difficult on screens, primarily because the time we devote to reading online is usually spent scanning and skimming, with few places (or little time) for mental markers.
Another significant problem, especially for college students, is distraction. The lives of millennials are increasingly lived on screens. In her surveys, Baron writes that she found “jaw-dropping” results to the question of whether students were more likely to multitask in hard copy (1 percent) vs. reading on-screen (90 percent). "The explanation is hardly rocket science," says Baron. "When a digital device has an Internet connection, it’s hard to resist the temptation to jump ship: I’ll just respond to that text I heard come in, check the headlines, order those boots that are on sale." “You just get so distracted,” one student says. “It’s like if I finish a paragraph, I’ll go on Tumblr, and then three hours later you’re still not done with reading.”
The Gaurdian is celebrating "the world’s worst ebook artwork", as discovered by the creator of a new Tumblr feed.
It's the hubris of it that people get a kick out of—the devil-may-care attitude of an author who, with zero arts training, says to themselves: "How hard can it be?"
Two different authors simply cut-and-pasted smaller images over a background showing the planets, according to one Kindle blog, which notes that one author actually pasted eyes and lips onto the planets, creating an inadvertently creepy montage. But the site's creator tells the newspaper that it's ultimately meant to be an affectionate tribute to their rejection of the mundane and appreciating each creative and beautiful mess.
Der Spiegel reports (original article in German):
Ab Juli wird dieser Pool nun nach konkreten Nutzungsstatistiken unter den Autoren aufgeteilt. Die kommen zustande, indem jeder einzelne Kindle-E-Book-Reader das Leseverhalten seines Lesers protokolliert und an Amazon zurückmeldet.
[translation mine] Starting in July, the pool of Amazon subscriber money will be shared among authors according to concrete usage statistics. The statistics will come from individual Kindle E-Books that will record reader behavior and communicate it back to Amazon.
Is this a model for content production in the future?
Original Submission
Amazon Removes Tablet Encryption With Latest FireOS Update
In a move that may lose Amazon corporate customers, The Register reports the company has made its stance on device encryption known by removing it in the latest version of FireOS:
Amazon is warning customers that the latest version of its Fire OS will disable storage encryption in Fire tablets and Kindles. The cyber-bazaar says people who want to keep files on their gadgets encrypted should not install the latest Fire OS 5.
[...] Folks have pointed out that without full device encryption, customers using the fondleslabs for business will no longer be allowed to use Fire OS 5 devices for email and other activities that require at-rest encryption as a security measure. For one thing, if the hardware is stolen, its data will be sitting on the flash storage in the clear. Information sent to and from Amazon's servers and the tablets remains encrypted.
"In the fall when we released Fire OS 5, we removed some enterprise features that we found customers weren't using," Amazon said in a statement to The Register. "All Fire tablets' communication with Amazon's cloud meets our high standards for privacy and security, including appropriate use of encryption."
Tablets owner, meanwhile, are making their displeasure known in the Amazon support forums. "It means I will no longer be able to my keep corporate email (exchange active sync) on my Fire HDX 8.9. Big downside!! I am shocked that such an important feature like encryption is being left behind," writes user beekalmer. "I find this most recent move incredibly customer unfriendly. Regardless of whether you see the Fire as simply an Amazon front end or as a full-featured tablet, there is personal information stored on the device," notes Gerby. "That information is now accessible to malicious actors if the device is lost or stolen."
Amazon will Restore Device Encryption with Fire OS Update this Spring
http://www.pcworld.com/article/3040865/security/encryption-will-return-to-fire-tablets-amazon-says.html
http://www.engadget.com/2016/03/04/amazon-will-bring-encryption-back-to-fireos/
http://www.androidcentral.com/amazon-will-bring-encryption-back-its-fire-tablets-upcoming-update
Update: After just one day, Amazon has reversed course on its removal of full disk encryption from Fire OS 5, a feature it said was rarely used by customers. Amazon says "We will return the option for full disk encryption with a Fire OS update coming this spring." What do you do until then? Perhaps insert the device into a safety deposit box or encase it in concrete.
My ad-supported Kindle's buttons are dying, so I'm in the market for a new eBook reader. I figured the upcoming sales would be a good time to buy one. To my surprise, eBook readers seem to be regressing rather than advancing. My hard requirements are:
- e-Ink display
- Text-to-speech
- Don't need company's software to transfer books
And my preferred features include:
- Good PDF support (so a larger display with the same aspect ratio of a piece of paper). I want to read technical books on it, something I can't do with the Kindle.
- Stable software
- Doesn't spy on everything you do (Kindles track absolutely everything)
- Support for multiple voices. The same voice gets annoying after a few books.
I'm unable to find anything which fulfills all those conditions. Any recommendations? Before you say smartphone, it needs an e-Ink display. Are smartphones and tablets killing eBook readers?
Very recently, Amazon made a small, barely noticeable tweak to the way it sells books. And that little tweak has publishers very, very worried.
The change has to do with what Amazon calls the "Buy Box." That's the little box on the right-hand side of Amazon product pages that lets you buy stuff through the company's massive retail enterprise.
[...] It used to be that when you were shopping for a new copy of a book and clicked "Add to Cart," you were buying the book from Amazon itself. Amazon, in turn, had bought the book from its publisher or its publisher's wholesalers, just like if you went to any other bookstore selling new copies of books. There was a clear supply chain that sent your money directly into the pockets of the people who wrote and published the book you were buying.
But now, reports The Huffington Post, that's no longer the default scenario. Now you might be buying the book from Amazon, or you might be buying it from a third-party seller. And there's no guarantee that if the latter is true, said third-party seller bought the book from the publisher. In fact, it's most likely they didn't.
Which means the publisher might not be getting paid. And, by extension, neither is the author.
Understandably, both publishers and authors are deeply unhappy about this change.
-- submitted from IRC
Amazon has made its premium Kindle Oasis e-reader an inch larger and given the device an IPX8 waterproof rating (in this case, immersion in up to 2 meters of fresh water for up to 60 minutes):
Amazon has been selling Kindles for 10 years now, but "waterproof" hasn't appear on its list of incremental technological advancements until now. The company just announced a new version of its popular e-reader that builds on last year's Kindle design and now has an IPX8 waterproof rating.
The new Kindle Oasis — the same name as last year's premium Kindle — has jumped up in size, moving from a 6-inch screen to a 7-inch screen. It has an aluminum back, which gives it a more premium look and feel than the Kindles with soft-touch plastic.
It supports AZW, TXT, PDF, MOBI, and PRC, but lacks EPUB support. Storage starts at 8 GB ($249) but there is a 32 GB option. Amazon has brought back physical buttons for page turning as an alternative to the touchscreen, and comes with an accelerometer to automatically change page orientation.
Still no color e-ink.
What's that book to the right of The Hobbit? Does it support that book?
Also at CNET and TechCrunch.
Rakuten (the owner of Kobo) and Walmart have teamed up to take on the Amazon Kindle.
On Thursday Walmart and Rakuten announced a strategic partnership that makes Walmart Kobo's official partner here in the US:
As part of this alliance, Walmart will become Rakuten Kobo's exclusive mass retail partner for the Kobo brand in the U.S., offering Kobo's nearly six million titles from thousands of publishers and hundreds of thousands of authors to Walmart.com customers. Walmart.com will offer eBooks and audiobooks for sale later this year. Walmart will also sell digital book cards in stores, enabling more than 4,000 stores to carry a broader selection of books for customers.
All eBook content will be accessible through a Walmart/Kobo co-branded app available on all iOS and Android devices, a desktop app and Kobo e-Readers, which will also be sold at Walmart later this year.
Walmart is stepping into a role empty since Border went bankrupt in 2011. While Kobo has previously had US retail partners, including Indiebound and Family Christian Stores, they did not get the privilege of co-branded Kobo apps (just the financial benefit of a cut of ebook sales in exchange for selling Kobo hardware).
For what it is worth, Walmart gets the ebook app under its own brand. Given Kobo's negligible share of the US market, that won't be worth a lot of money, but it is at least an egoboost.
Arnaud Nourry, the CEO of Lagardère Publishing (the parent company of Hachette Book Group), gave an interview to Scroll.in in which he claims, "the eBook is a stupid product."
In the US and UK, the ebook market is about 20% of the total book market, everywhere else it is 5%-7% because in these places the prices never went down to such a level that the ebook market would get significant traction. I think the plateau, or rather slight decline, that we're seeing in the US and UK is not going to reverse. It's the limit of the ebook format. The ebook is a stupid product. It is exactly the same as print, except it's electronic. There is no creativity, no enhancement, no real digital experience. We, as publishers, have not done a great job going digital. We've tried. We've tried enhanced or enriched ebooks – didn't work. We've tried apps, websites with our content – we have one or two successes among a hundred failures. I'm talking about the entire industry. We've not done very well.
For an in-depth explanation of Arnaud Nourry's comments, we go to The Digital Reader:
Hachette's sales are low because Hachette keeps their ebook prices high. If you check the Author Earnings report, you will see that ebooks make up a significant part of the market. And it's not just a tiny group of readers who like ebooks; almost all of romance has gone digital, as well as around half of the SF market.
This guy understands so little about ebooks that it is almost frightening.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow8317
A few levels past the bestsellers and sci-fi/romance/adventure titles on Kindle Unlimited, in the darkest corners of the Kindle Direct Publishing market, there are books that are made entirely out of garbage designed to make scammers hundreds of dollars a day. One user, who called his or herself Chance Carter, was one of the biggest abusers of the KDP system and, more important, made over $15 per book they uploaded to the system, over and over, for books that contained no real content.
Carter, according to the Digital Reader, would create large novels out of other books. The books, which were simple hack jobs written by Fiverr writers, were hundreds of pages long and, on the first page, featured a recommendation to flip to the last page to get a free giveaway. KDP pays authors for both paid downloads as well as for pages read and it doesn't sense reading speed, just the highest number of pages reached. Therefore Chance's "readers" were instantly sending him or her about twenty dollars a read.
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/06/11/notorious-kindle-unlimited-abuser-has-been-booted-from-the-bookstore/
Print-on-demand service CreateSpace has been owned by Amazon since 2005 and is now getting the axe. As authors begin having their accounts migrated to Amazon's replacement Kindle Direct Publishing service, many are complaining of less favorable terms, technical glitches with the website, and KDP's inability to print faithful copies of existing works. Some books have incurred severe formatting errors, and others can't be printed due to missing language support.
https://www.ibpa-online.org/news/416113/Whats-Going-On-with-CreateSpace-and-KDP-Print.htm
https://forums.createspace.com/en/community/thread/355994
An Open Source eReader That's Free of Corporate Restrictions Is Exactly What I Want Right Now:
I get it. The Kindle and its ability to shop for and instantly buy books anywhere using wifi or Whispernet are incredibly convenient, and it’s what’s made Amazon’s hardware the obvious choice for consuming ebooks. But supporting awful companies like Amazon is getting harder and harder if you were born with a conscience, and right about now, an open source ebook reader, free of corporate restrictions, sounds like the perfect Kindle alternative.
A fully open-hardware eReader, it includes the following design specs: ARM Cortex M4 processor, 400x300 monochromatic resolution, microSD card reader, lithium-polymer rechargeable battery, audiobook-capable headphone jack, and audio-command-capable microphone.
The Open Book Project was born from a contest held by Hackaday and that encouraged hardware hackers to find innovative and practical uses for the Arduino-based Adafruit Feather development board ecosystem. The winner of that contest was the Open Book Project which has been designed and engineered from the ground up to be everything devices like the Amazon Kindle or Rakuten Kobo are not.
Amazon colluded with publishers to fix book prices, class-action suit alleges:
A small independent bookstore filed a class-action lawsuit against Amazon last week, alleging that the e-commerce giant colluded with the five major book publishers to fix wholesale prices and block other sellers "from competing on price or product availability."
The suit [(pdf)] seeks to compensate independent booksellers for Amazon's and publishers' practices and put an injunction on the alleged anticompetitive practices. The named plaintiff is Bookends and Beginnings, a physical and online bookstore located in Evanston, Illinois, just north of Chicago. Amazon, which got its start selling books during the dot-com boom, has dominated the retail book market in recent years, selling an estimated 90 percent of all e-books and over 40 percent of physical books.
[...] The class-action lawsuit seeks unspecified damages to compensate booksellers. In previous years, book publishers have paid tens of millions of dollars to settle price-fixing lawsuits, and Apple paid $450 million in a settlement after its appeal to the Supreme Court was denied.
https://inventlikeanowner.com/blog/the-story-behind-asins-amazon-standard-identification-numbers/
During Amazon's earliest days (1994-1995), CTO Shel Kaphan and Software Engineer Paul (then) Barton-Davis had to write all the software needed to power Amazon.com on the day it offered its website to the world to sell books (official launch date was July 16, 1995). The book catalog was online, and it needed an index (well, it needed several indexes, but that's another story); specifically, it needed a unique key for each item in the catalog. Because the databases they were using to create the catalog were indexed by 10-character-long ISBN (International Standard Book Number), Shel and Paul decided to use ISBN as their key.
Unfortunately — and Shel was well aware of this very quickly, but of course by that time, it was too late — ISBNs are terribly abused in the United States. The company that issues ISBNs, Bowker, charges a lot of money for ISBNs (from the perspective of small publishers, anyway), and publishers don't necessarily read all the rules. Small publishers were re-using ISBNs, and they also took their range of ISBNs and numbered through the entire range, rather than respecting the rule that the final character is actually a checksum, and you can only iterate through some of the digits. (It's actually worse than just not using the last digit, but I'm not getting into that here.)
Shel very quickly removed all 'checksum software checks' (which would have made sure it was a legal ISBN), but Amazon was still stuck with a code base that stored the key value in 10 character strings, and which also stored them in other databases with similar constraints.
Read on to see how the problem was finally resolved - but it wasn't as simple as you might first have thought...
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2023/11/amazon-fire-tablets-and-other-gear-will-reportedly-switch-away-from-android/
Amazon has been working on an in-house replacement for its Android-based Fire OS, codenamed "Vega" and built for easier app development, according to reporting from Janko Roettgers at Lowpass.
Based on job listings, multiple sources, forum posts, and unguarded LinkedIn boasts, Roettgers writes that Amazon has been working on Vega since at least 2019, is mostly done with the core development, and is now focused on an SDK and developer outreach. Vega would replace the Fire OS that is installed on Fire TV sticks and televisions, Kindle Fire tablets, and other Amazon devices. Vega, based on "a flavor of Linux," uses the popular JavaScript-based React Native as an application framework. This could simplify development for Fire devices alongside other React-ready platforms, including smartphones, desktops, and other smart TVs.
[...]
While an Android base provides a relatively familiar entry for developers that already have Android apps, rebuilding the AOSP project—meant to support a wealth of different devices and carrying years of technical debt—seemingly became frustrating enough for Amazon to push toward an in-house solution.
Four years after Tang Mingfang called out the injustices he witnessed at a Foxconn factory in China, nothing has changed — except for him:
Early each summer, the bus began to fill with teenagers. Tang Mingfang, a 40-year-old office manager, watched as his shuttle from the workers' dormitories to Foxconn Hengyang, an Amazon supplier factory in southern China, grew more crowded with kids brought in to assemble Kindle ebooks and Echo speakers for Christmas. By the peak of the production cycle, there were so many that Tang was unable to squeeze on to the bus. Sent by their vocational schools, the students arrived in their hundreds, as part of an arrangement with Foxconn, the Taiwanese manufacturing giant that operates the plant.
An exclusive assembler of many Apple and Amazon products, Foxconn is China's biggest private employer, with more than 700,000 workers. But during Chinese factories' busiest periods, it's common to see students from age 16 being bussed in to meet the higher demand for products. Once they reached the Hengyang factory, their task was to put together electronic devices often for up to 10 hours per day. Not that the students had much choice. If they said no, their teachers could refuse to let them graduate.
Tang knew it was illegal for students to work overtime or nights. It also seemed unfair. While his generation of graduates had grown up expecting formal contracts for skilled work, these young students were getting a raw deal. Subjected to the intense discipline of the assembly line, their work was limited to mindlessly repeating the same minuscule movements every few seconds. And he disliked the harsh way the children were treated by the teachers who were responsible for them at the factory. A short, serious figure with youthfully round cheeks, Tang uses a single phrase to describe himself: "well behaved". So, at first, he kept his reservations about what was going on private.
A new report reveals that the world's largest publisher may be selling readers' intimate personal data to the highest bidder:
Three in ten Americans read digital books. Whether they're accessing online textbooks or checking out the latest bestselling e-book from the public library, the majority of these readers are subject to both the greed of Big Publishing and the priorities of Big Tech. In fact, Amazon's Kindle held 72% of the e-reader market in 2022. And if there's one thing we know about Big Tech companies like Amazon, their real product isn't the book. It's the user data.
Major publishers are giving Big Tech free rein to watch what you read and where, including books on sensitive topics, like if you check out a book on self care after an abortion. Worse, tech and publishing corporations are gobbling up data beyond your reading habits—today, there are no federal laws to stop them from surveilling people who read digital books across the entire internet.
Reader surveillance is a deeply intersectional threat, according to a congressional letter issued last week from a coalition of groups whose interests span civil rights, anti-surveillance, anti-book ban, racial justice, reproductive justice, LGBTQ+, immigrant, and antimonopoly. Our letter calls on federal lawmakers to investigate the harms of tech and publishing corporations' powerful hold over digital book access.
[...] In the age of artificial intelligence, the ability to analyze unfathomably detailed data on individual people, create reports and inferences about those people, and use the whole lot of it to train AI models is constantly improving. The incentives to exploit the data of readers are the strongest they have ever been.
Big Publishing is clearly seeing nothing but dollar signs as apps like Hoopla gobble up identity-linked data on readers—and so it would be natural to put our hope in public libraries, which view patron privacy as a fundamental right essential to a functioning democracy. In the human rights community, libraries' resistance against government surveillance under the Patriot Act is legendary.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by pTamok on Friday February 28, @01:38PM (3 children)
This is not about convenience for the customer, this is about control* by Amazon, no matter what fine words they dress it up in.
My response is simple - my next e-reader won't be a Kindle. I shall avoid buying e-books from Amazon.
My actions likely will not make a difference, but we'll see. Lack of one vote generally doesn't bring down a political party, but the individual votes can, eventually, add up.
*Using USB to transfer reduces the opportunity for Amazon to censor and remove books.
https://www.npr.org/2009/07/24/106989048/amazons-1984-deletion-from-kindle-examined [npr.org]
https://gizmodo.com/amazon-secretly-removes-1984-from-the-kindle-5317703 [gizmodo.com]
https://www.fastcompany.com/1347432/amazon-apologizes-destroying-1984-copies-offers-new-1984-copies-or-30 [fastcompany.com]
https://thepostmillennial.com/kindle-forced-censored-updates-of-previously-purchased-books-on-readers [thepostmillennial.com]
https://www.zdnet.com/article/why-amazon-is-within-its-rights-to-remove-access-to-your-kindle-books/ [zdnet.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by Gaaark on Friday February 28, @09:06PM (2 children)
My daughter bought me a Kobo and i can still transfer files by usb. If that stops, I'll have to try some other thing (no idea: a Pi-book-ish of some kind???)
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @03:43AM
I have experience with two Kobo Aura Ones, mine and my dads. Both are really excellent in every way, with the sole exception being they both developed mechanical problems with the micro USB connection (admittedly after several years). You basically have to put a small amount of pressure in a particular direction to get the cable to connect. Mine is considerably worse than dads.
The pins look fine, and we've tried several different cables. I believe the problem is in the connection between the socket and the board. When it eventually dies completely I'll have a go at opening it up to see if I can fix it. Not a fun job, considering they are waterproof (rated 2 metres for 30 minutes).
(Score: 3, Informative) by Unixnut on Saturday March 01, @01:56PM
I have a ReMarkable [remarkable.com] e-paper tablet (A4 size). You can read as well as write on it, and they give you both a USB-network based web server for transfer, as well as SSH access [remarkable.com] to the underlying Linux OS for mods, scripting and automation.
They also support standard formats like PDF and EPUB (see here [remarkable.com] for details).
So far I've had no problem uploading any PDFs and Epubs to it and I am very happy with it. So much so I am tempted to buy their new CMYK e-paper version that just came out despite the cost.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Snotnose on Friday February 28, @02:06PM
The device itself is nice, but the software blows. The damned thing is designed to sell me books, not help me organize what I have nor find something to read that's already on the device. I manage my ebooks with Calibre, but Amazon doesn't give an API for it's Collections, which is how the Kindle "organizes" books. Maybe if I'd spent the $20 for the ad-free version I'd be happier but I'll never know as I won't be buying another Kindle.
Old and busted: erectile dysfuntion. New hotness: Ballzheimers
(Score: 5, Funny) by EEMac on Friday February 28, @03:42PM
"I have altered the deal. Pray I don't alter it any further."
(Score: 4, Informative) by Whoever on Friday February 28, @05:18PM
According to TFA, the download and transfer option went away earlier this week.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Frosty Piss on Friday February 28, @05:56PM (8 children)
...This wouldn't be a problem if you all stopped kissing Jeff Bezo's ass and walked away from Amazon like you should.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Friday February 28, @07:25PM (1 child)
I have never gotten frisky with an Equus africanus asinus, whoever it was owned by.
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @11:04AM
You don't know what you're missing out on.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Friday February 28, @08:18PM (4 children)
Walk away from all commercial, for-profit, proprietary software and sites! Read today that M$ is sunsetting Skype. Users will have to switch to Teams. Classic corporate move, pulling the rug out from under all the users. That one isn't enshittification, that's wholesale elimination.
I find it encouraging that many people are jumping ship from the service formerly known as Twitter. The Fediverse is rising. Bluesky, Lemmy, and dare I say, SN? However, the users doing that would seem to be the more sophisticated users. Now if only the computer illiterates could be convinced to dump M$ Office, and switch to LibreOffice.
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Saturday March 01, @10:02AM (3 children)
Does anyone know of a good other option to Skype?
I know someone whose condition means they cannot use a keyboard or tablet (I don't want to give away private details here) who communicates with remote people using Skype on a specially adapted PC. Some of the people this person communicates with use Skype for Linux. Are either Jitsi or Jami good enough? Anyone here use either or both of them?
So, any other cross-platform possibilities?
Personally, I'd like a reliable VoIP possibility on Linux that offers breakout to PSTN in multiple countries. It doesn't have to be free, just reasonably priced. Many of the offerings on the market are extortionate, and the companies come and go like mayflies. Any suggestions?
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Saturday March 01, @12:37PM
There is Linphone, which has been around for 20 years now.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Saturday March 01, @01:42PM
Heh, I just wrote about this on the Skype article.
I use Viber [viber.com], while proprietary it has a decent Linux client, and supports calling PSTN in multiple countriesvia Viber Out [viber.com] (no inbound PSTN phone number however like Skype does, I know of nobody else who offers that).
They have been around for years, I've used them with no issue, and I find their pricing for PSTN callouts acceptable. You can have a look and see if it works for you.
Unfortunately I know of no fully cross platform offer (e.g. Viber does not work on FreeBSD) but smartphone, Windows and Linux support does cover the majority of people.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Saturday March 01, @04:35PM
I used to use Jitsi for a few years. It worked although at the time it was more of a rough and ready experience than Skype. This was a lot more than ten years ago though.
Welcome to Edgeways. Words should apply in advance as spaces are highly limite—
(Score: 4, Insightful) by jelizondo on Friday February 28, @11:54PM
Back in December I did erase my Amazon account. I have yet to regret it and I seriously doubt I will ever regret not giving my hard earned money to a monopolist SOB.
As soon as Win 10 reaches EOL, I will switch to Linux Mint and be done with another SOB.
Time to stop talking and start walking.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Username on Saturday March 01, @02:46PM
When I purchase a book, I expect too keep it until I resell or throw it away. I always make sure to extract the text and put it in an epub.