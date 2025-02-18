Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Singapore's Second Minister for Trade and Industry, Tan See Leng, addressed the issue in a statement to lawmakers. According to Tan, while Nvidia reported that 22 percent of its sales in the August-October 2023 period were attributed to Singapore, this figure primarily reflects billing practices rather than physical product delivery.
Tan emphasized that the actual physical delivery of Nvidia products to Singapore represents less than one percent of Nvidia's overall revenue for the three-month period ending in October 2023. These deliveries were primarily for major enterprises and government use within Singapore.
The discrepancy between billing attribution and physical delivery is not unique to Nvidia or Singapore. Tan explained that it is common practice for global entities to centralize billing for procured goods and services in their hubs, separate from where products are shipped. This strategy allows multinational companies operating across borders to streamline their financial operations, often billing everything through their headquarters address while shipping items directly to where they're needed.
Nvidia has long acknowledged this practice in its financial reporting, stating that revenue by geographic area is based on the billing location of the customer, which may differ from the end customer and shipping location.
Singapore's position in this matter is particularly sensitive due to its close ties with both China and the United States. The country has become a hub for many Chinese tech companies, including ByteDance's TikTok, which has its headquarters in Singapore.
[...] The investigation comes in the wake of DeepSeek's release of a chatbot called R1, which has demonstrated capabilities comparable to US-developed tools. This development has raised questions about China's progress in AI technology and whether this progress has relied on Western technology.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @11:42PM
Partially for being a geopolitical rival. Mostly because they used the knobs of capital to turn a sweet sweet IPO for OpenAI into a sweet sweet paycheck for a Chinese hedge fund and ruining their computation dominance fantasy in one swoop.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday March 01, @07:42AM (1 child)
What's the goal of such investigation? To me, it's funny.
DS-R1 is history. It's of early January. Now it is end of February and Alibaba already presented models that surpass DeepSeek in order of magnitude.
Made on their own hardware. No doubt they can lend that to DeepSeek too if necessary.
Clumsy political processes cannot keep pace with innovation and processes in technology already and I appreciate that.
Old paradigms of societal control will be crushed and shattered, not because they are wrong but because of their rigidity.
It's inevitable.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @02:25AM
Citation please? Or is this more of your usual GPT1-grade confident BS?
Chatbot Arena shows no signs of such a thing: https://lmarena.ai/ [lmarena.ai]