An important tool for keeping our drinking water clean may be riskier than we thought. New research finds link between water chlorination and an increased risk of certain cancers.
Scientists at the Karolinska Institute in Sweden led the research, which is a review of past studies looking at chlorination and cancer. They found evidence that people exposed to the highest levels of chlorine byproducts were significantly more likely to develop bladder and colorectal cancer than people exposed to the lowest levels. This associated risk was seen starting at levels below the safety thresholds established in the U.S. and Europe, suggesting that current guidelines aren’t enough to protect the public, the researchers say.
Chlorine has been routinely used to disinfect drinking and recreational water since the early 20th century. It’s helped eradicate or reduce the spread of dangerous diseases like typhoid fever and cholera. But chlorine and other disinfectants are known to have their drawbacks. One major downside is the formation of disinfectant byproducts, created by these chemicals mixing with organic compounds in raw water, and the most prominent byproducts from chlorine are called trihalomethanes (THMs). Past research has shown that THMs can be cancer-causing, at least in rodents, but studies examining whether THMs in chlorinated water are tied to cancer in humans have been more mixed.
They ultimately analyzed data from 29 papers, the latest published just last year. Though most of the studies looked at bladder and colorectal cancer, 14 cancers in total were evaluated. The researchers failed to find a significant link between THM exposure and any other cancers besides the two. But they found that the highest THM levels (relative to the lowest) were associated with a 33% higher risk of bladder cancer, and a 15% higher risk of colorectal cancer. Importantly, this added risk appeared at THM levels starting at 41 parts per billion (ppb)—below the 80 ppb regulatory limit in the U.S. and the 100 ppb limit in the EU.
“In conclusion, in this systematic review and dose–response meta-analysis, we found limited-suggestive evidence that exposure to THMs in drinking water increases the risk of bladder cancer and colorectal cancer,” the researchers wrote in their paper, published this January in Environmental Health Perspectives.
There are other technologies that can disinfect drinking water nowadays, such as ultraviolet light treatment. And practices such as removing organic matter from water before it’s treated with chlorine could potentially lower THM levels. But the researchers fully admit that the data collected so far isn’t enough to prove a cause-and-effect link between chlorination and cancer. They also aren’t telling the public to go cold turkey on drinking tap water based on their findings. At the same time, they are urgently calling for more well-conducted research to look into and confirm this possible risk.
“What we see is alarming and we need some more high quality studies,” lead researcher Emilie Helte told the Guardian.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @10:20PM
We have to build up the Bottled Water Industrial Complex.
Well, if we just stop testing the water, we won't have these problems, will we?
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Tork on Friday February 28, @11:15PM
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday February 28, @11:50PM
Yes, with bottled water, at a very reasonable price, I'm sure...
Drinkable tap water is quickly becoming a thing of the past. The present economic system cannot sustain the crumbling infrastructure to maintain such a thing
Of course there's always the Home Water Filter Industrial Complex to turn to
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @01:41AM
That and your own mass spectrometer to see what you're really drinking.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday March 01, @01:39PM (3 children)
Water Analysis:
United States by Zip Code ..
Note this site sponsored by sellers of water purification devices and they self-assign recommended tolerable impurity concentrations.
That said, here you go.
https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/system.php [ewg.org]
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2, Informative) by anubi on Saturday March 01, @01:41PM

https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/ [ewg.org]
https://www.ewg.org/tapwater/ [ewg.org]
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @03:39PM (1 child)
Thank you. That's good information for most.
I have a well. I've done some work in hydrogeology, and am good friends with many who work full-time in hydrogeology, including getting water samples tested.
Turns out, sadly, like medicine, they only test for specific things you ask for.
A few years ago I was talking with a cousin who I don't otherwise keep in touch with. They live about 40 miles from me. Her 20-something son had been going through years of very bad medical problems, tests, hospitalizations, sometimes bad to severe disabling symptoms. Long story short, somehow some sharp doctor (finally) decided to do wide-spectrum hair sample tests. Turned out: their well water had uranium.
I checked with several people I know, including at least one person who worked doing water sample testing (in another state) and they all confirmed: none of the standard test suites would find uranium.
I know of high schools that have mass spectrometers (that were donated by some business). They're around. You don't need the newest $2M machine to get this very and maybe critically important data.
I haven't kept in touch with cousin, so I don't know the status. Maybe I should. And find out how / where they got the water tested.
(Score: 2) by number11 on Saturday March 01, @08:11PM
Glowing in the dark would save you money otherwise spent on flashlight batteries. It probably won't be significant enough to obsolete your home's lighting fixtures. But when you go nuclear, you'll really have an impact!
(Score: 5, Informative) by ElizabethGreene on Saturday March 01, @12:21AM

The THM acronym is "trihalomethanes".
The THM acronym is "trihalomethanes".
(Score: 2, Insightful) by anubi on Saturday March 01, @01:24PM (2 children)
Isn't that the by-product of chlorinating drinking water?
Side note: Would Ozone injection in lieu of Chlorine injection be effective in water disinfection?
I know plain old air is routinely injected into city water mains so as to keep all the water-hammer suppressors online. Maybe just as much as a plasma ionizer ( similar to the flyback of old TV CRT circuits ) placed on the inlet of the Air injection pumps just might do the trick?
I note that some people are advertising this, but I have never worked for a city's water utility and know very little of the caveats that I might stir up...otherwise I might bring this up at a city council meeting as they have been messing with the chlorine levels in the water to the point the water is developing an odd metallic taste somewhat reminiscent of Magnesium bicarbonate...
https://wellnessmama.com/health/magnesium-bicarbonate/ [wellnessmama.com]
Yes...I made some in a homemade soda-pop carbonator ( 2L PET soda-pop bottle, tire stem hosing, 70 psi CO2 regulator, cylinder of liquid CO2 ).
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @03:57PM (1 child)
Oh this is interesting. 2 years ago I worked in a small-ish soda canning factory. One of my many responsibilities was the water filtration system. Kind of took a big interest in it. Sadly I had limited latitude- weirdly run company. I should have been made VP Engineering and given budget, power, etc.
Anyway, municipal water was first filtered in simple sediment filters, then carbon, then softener, then another 5 micron particulate filter, then RO (Reverse-Osmosis), then into 2000 gallon (7,500 liters) chilled tank. Filter system did 20 gallons / minute (~75 liters / minute).
2 pumps kept the water circulating, including through a UV chamber.
Also, tank top vented through a filter box that had HEPA and UV light.
The water was regularly tested and I never heard of a problem.
BTW, the carbon filters and softeners had automatic cycling. When the carbon filters would back-flush, the exhaust water smelled very strongly of chlorine. IE, those filters did an amazing job of trapping chlorine. There was no discernible chlorine in the water after the carbon filters (I have a very sensitive nose).
BTW #2- you could tap and drink the RO water, but it was strange. It's almost like it was dry water, if that makes any sense. Pure, and pH 7.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday March 01, @08:06PM
That's an interesting experience.
Factories are so interesting as they are so specialized to do a specific thing, and the game is to do anything you can to make it better...and keep the show going, 24/7, no matter what. Continuous process, more like an oil refinery. One did not want to perturb the process, as lots of off-spec product was inevitable.
My first job out of college was in an oil refinery, and boy, was I ever overwhelmed by it...if anyone wanted to humble me by letting me see for myself just how little I actually knew or understood, this would do nicely. Seems I spent every day trying to understand what I was supposed to do...kinda like being on a dance floor and everyone but me knew the moves.
I gained a huge respect for those men wearing the hard hat.
So, yes, I see a challenge in a municipal water system. I know the city can't simply throw money at this, as that's probably the fastest way to go even broker.
I'd like everyone to get abundant clean water that doesn't taste bad. I know the City chlorinates the water. I have heard that Ozone will do the trick too, but also know the little tricks we use to break up O2 into free oxygen also occurs in thunderstorms and inside internal combustion engines with subsequent production of nitrates/nitrites.
There has just got to be some cheap way to get electrical charge, magnetism, and light to purify water in lieu of adding yet more chemicals into the water.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by stormreaver on Saturday March 01, @12:32AM
Next thing you know, they're going to tell us that ingesting Uranium isn't really an aphrodisiac.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Frosty Piss on Saturday March 01, @01:34AM
...brought to you by RFK Jr's brain worm.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday March 01, @08:05AM (5 children)
When I was in India, I noticed average-rich people (of the Jain caste, for example) were using hydrogen peroxide machinery in bathrooms and ultraviolet machinery in kitchens to disinfect tap water in their homes.
That was 30 years ago.
So, my deduction is, Chlorination is just some zero-cost technology for the poor dumb masses.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by gnuman on Saturday March 01, @10:06AM (2 children)
You can use Ozone to kill things without causing these chemicals to form.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @04:18PM (1 child)
Where I work there's an incredible genius kid (18) who knows chemistry and health. He knows more than google. I'll ask him about this, and I'll report back Monday evening.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Saturday March 01, @08:45PM
I would appreciate any information I find on it.
Once things get set, they often get entrenched as " the way " so as not to be incompatible with the past ( I e. Ancient Egyptian Chariot Wheel Spacing -> Modern Railroad Track Spacing ).
There has got to be a better way of getting contaminants out of water that does not involve trading one mess for another. I have quite a few tools ( forces of Nature , aka Physics ) at my disposal, if I could only figure out how to direct them.
I now have light/magnetism of any frequency, in addition to Chemistry in my tool bag.
I'd tolerate the taste of chlorine in the water, but I am a bit unsettled over the side effects that come with it's benefits.
There has to be someone out there that sees this, and comes up with a more elegant way to do this.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @04:24PM
A bit cynical, but true. Life is full of compromises.
Another example is food preservatives. True, they're not good for you, but talk to the person who went through agony and hell, almost died a horrible death, and ended up having part of their intestines removed and a colostomy bag for the rest of their life due to food-borne illness (bacteria- listeria, Norovirus. Salmonella (non-typhoidal), Clostridium perfringens, Campylobacter, Staphylococcus aureus, etc.) Lesser of evils.
(Score: 2) by number11 on Saturday March 01, @08:19PM
Chlorination persists in the entire water system. I believe H2O2, UV, and O3 have to be at point of use, so everyone would need duplicates of that gear. If the entire system can't be assumed safe from bacteria, it works. There are a bunch of less-rich countries where you don't drink the tap water (though you can use it in cooking). The bottled-water business is good in those countries.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Saturday March 01, @04:39PM (1 child)
Our water comes from a treated surface source, a natural lake. During the Summer it needs a bit more chlorine, so we occasionally exceed to MCL for those compounds. I've been told that it would increase the odds of certain cancers from something like 1:million to 2:million, based on the assumption that you exclusively drank the tap water for your whole life. I drink mostly bottled water because it tastes better. I occasionally use the tap water in soup, coffee, etc during the Winter. Boiling removes chlorine I think, and perhaps those other compounds. I don't worry about it because the odds are so low; but it's good to know there's oversight... at least for now. Next few years, who knows? Radithor's back on the menu, boys.
(Score: 2) by deimtee on Sunday March 02, @05:55AM
Boiling would remove the chlorine, but it's not the chlorine that's the problem. It's the weird chemicals you get when you kill microbes with chlorine that cause the cancer (chlorinated carbon compounds). Some of them might boil off, but not all and not as fast as chlorine. Most of them would have higher boiling points than water. Running it through an activated carbon filter would remove most of it.
Funnily enough, if you are going to boil it, water straight from the lake is probably healthier than the treated tap water.
If you cough while drinking cheap red wine it really cleans out your sinuses.
(Score: 0, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @04:41PM
There are two classes of disinfection by-products, (DBPs) regulated in tap water by the EPA. Halo-acetic acids (HAA5s) and trihalomethanes (THMs). In my community's water sytem we don't have many HAA5s. Consequently I'm not very familiar with those. But there are places in the distribution system where THMs are prone to develop with time. One of the most cost effective DBP removal treatments we've found is simple aeration, as THMs are volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Floating spray aeration units have been added to several of our reservoirs. They have substantially reduced THMs in those reservoirs and throughout the distribution system. The process depends upon forced air being blown through the head space of the reservoir to assure the THM's aren't reabsorbed into the reservoir water. Regulated trihalomethanes consists of four species, chloroform, dichlorobromomethane, chlorodibromomethane, and bromoform. The more heavily chlorinated species are more effectively removed by the aeration process.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @02:38AM
Precious bodily fluids, and all that...