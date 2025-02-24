Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Internet Society senior director Steve Song on Monday explained that the standard was developed partly in response to his efforts to map Africa’s terrestrial fibre networks.
Speaking remotely on Monday at the Asia Pacific Regional Internet Conference on Operational Technologies (APRICOT) conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Song explained those efforts were not easy because African carriers – like many others around the world – share different amounts of info about their infrastructure in varying formats. Some share nothing, and after years of effort he was able to map perhaps 70 percent of the continent’s fibre infrastructure.
Song’s work eventually came to the attention of the Internet Society (ISOC), the Mozilla Foundation and even the World Bank, which decided to develop a standard way to describe terrestrial fibre networks.
A standard to do so is needed, he argued, because submarine cables are already well-understood and mapped at resources like the Submarine Cable Map.
Fibres laid on land, however, are often obscure. Plenty aren’t mapped at all. Others are mapped but without useful info like capacity, how many fibre pairs they employ, or whether they’re discrete links or shared capacity. He shared the example of a map published by Brazil’s telecoms regulator that shows nine carriers claim to have fibre links between the cities of Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro, without detailing if each is a physical fibre, or capacity on a rival company’s fibre. He thinks there are probably three or four cable operators between the cities, and the others shown on the map are either resellers that have purchased capacity or dark fibres.
Song argued that such maps are little use to buyers, who don’t know what they’re getting. He also worries they mean governments can’t understand the true state of local networks and therefore can’t make accurate assessments of the national data grid’s resilience. Investors can also struggle to see where opportunities may exist, which he feels disadvantages small ISPs that serve rural and remote areas.
Open Fibre Data Standard (OFDS) aims to address such issues by at least giving carriers a common language with which to describe their infrastructure. Getting them to use it is another matter. Song told the conference he hopes telecoms regulators will require carriers to share network info and to describe it in OFDS, then make it available for others to use.
(Score: 3, Informative) by pTamok on Saturday March 01, @11:25AM
This is unlikely to happen.
Communications infrastructure is 'critical national infrastructure', and a detailed and accurate cable map would be a boon for anyone wanting to cause disruption, including armies targetting drones.
From personal professional experience, I know that such maps are obligatory to run communications infrastructure well, and all telecommunications companies will have a GIS (Geographic Information System) that describes their network, access to which is relatively carefully controlled.
When you are trying to work out the costs of extending footprint to attach a new (large) customer to a network, you need very good information on where your infrastructure is, and what capacity it has. It is 'business essential', but also a 'trade secret'.
The public submarine cable maps are public because you need to be able to tell ship captains where they should not use (drag?) their anchors, or do trawler fishing. Land-based infrastructure is less vulnerable in that manner.
It's a lovely idea ('information wants to be anthropomorphized' / 'information wants to be/should be be free'), but the realities of commercial confidentiality and wanting to decrease the possibility of 'bad actors' damaging your network (and your business) means that the dream of public, detailed documentation of land-based infrastructure is unlikely to be realised. Which is a shame.
Many, many years ago, I had the knowledge of where to commit arson to put a large telecommunications-related business out of operation for days, if not weeks: which likely would have been fatal to the business. Many other people had the same knowledge, but working for that business meant you didn't really want to kill your own income. Had it been public knowledge, rather than an 'in-house' secret, the risks would have been greater. Anyone with access to an infrastructure map and knowledge of the business would have seen the same vulnerability. Making such information public is just too risky, given human nature.
It's electrical infrastructure, rather than telecommunications, but let me quote from a paper regarding the IRA plans in the 1990s:
http PDF: Tony Craig November 2008 t.craig@staffs.ac.uk : Sabotage! The origins, development and impact of the IRA's infrastructural bombing campaigns 1939-1997. [staffs.ac.uk]