Researchers at the Institute for Diabetes Research and Metabolic Diseases of the Helmholtz Center Munich at the University of Tübingen, in collaboration with the German Center for Diabetes Research, have found that a short-term, high-caloric diet impairs brain insulin responsiveness and increases liver fat in healthy weight men, with effects extending beyond the consumption period.

They also found disruptions in the brain's normal reward learning response, suggesting that just five days of overeating could prime the brain for long-term unhealthy eating patterns.

Insulin resistance in the brain is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cognitive dysfunction. Insulin normally regulates appetite and metabolism through brain signaling, but resistance in this pathway can disrupt these processes, potentially contributing to obesity and related diseases.

In the study, "A short-term, high-caloric diet has prolonged effects on brain insulin action in men," published in Nature Metabolism, the team investigated the short-term effects of an ultra-processed, high-caloric diet on brain insulin action before significant weight gain occurs. Julian Nowogrodzki authored a News article on the research that was published in Nature.

Twenty-nine healthy male participants aged 19–27 years (BMI 19–25 kg/m²) were assigned to either a high-caloric diet (HCD) group (n=18) or a control group (n=11). Over five days, the HCD group attempted to consume an additional 1,500 kcal daily from ultra-processed snacks while the control group maintained their regular diet. Physical activity restrictions during the study limited participants to under 4,000 steps per day.

Participants in the HCD group increased their daily caloric intake by an average of 1,200 kcal during the intervention. Liver fat content significantly rose from 1.55% ± 2.2% at baseline to 2.54% ± 3.5% post-intervention, with no change in the control group. No significant differences emerged in body weight, peripheral insulin sensitivity, or inflammatory markers.