Researchers at the Institute for Diabetes Research and Metabolic Diseases of the Helmholtz Center Munich at the University of Tübingen, in collaboration with the German Center for Diabetes Research, have found that a short-term, high-caloric diet impairs brain insulin responsiveness and increases liver fat in healthy weight men, with effects extending beyond the consumption period.
They also found disruptions in the brain's normal reward learning response, suggesting that just five days of overeating could prime the brain for long-term unhealthy eating patterns.
Insulin resistance in the brain is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and cognitive dysfunction. Insulin normally regulates appetite and metabolism through brain signaling, but resistance in this pathway can disrupt these processes, potentially contributing to obesity and related diseases.
In the study, "A short-term, high-caloric diet has prolonged effects on brain insulin action in men," published in Nature Metabolism, the team investigated the short-term effects of an ultra-processed, high-caloric diet on brain insulin action before significant weight gain occurs. Julian Nowogrodzki authored a News article on the research that was published in Nature.
Twenty-nine healthy male participants aged 19–27 years (BMI 19–25 kg/m²) were assigned to either a high-caloric diet (HCD) group (n=18) or a control group (n=11). Over five days, the HCD group attempted to consume an additional 1,500 kcal daily from ultra-processed snacks while the control group maintained their regular diet. Physical activity restrictions during the study limited participants to under 4,000 steps per day.
Participants in the HCD group increased their daily caloric intake by an average of 1,200 kcal during the intervention. Liver fat content significantly rose from 1.55% ± 2.2% at baseline to 2.54% ± 3.5% post-intervention, with no change in the control group. No significant differences emerged in body weight, peripheral insulin sensitivity, or inflammatory markers.
[...] One of the more intriguing findings of the study was how a short-term HCD impacted reward learning, a cognitive process that influences motivation and decision-making. Reward learning relies on the brain's ability to associate certain behaviors with positive or negative outcomes, which plays an active role in food-related choices. Disruptions in this pathway have been widely observed in individuals with obesity, often resulting in altered eating behaviors and a heightened preference for calorie-dense foods.
To assess reward processing, participants completed a go/no-go reinforcement learning task designed to measure sensitivity to rewards and punishments. This task tests how well individuals learn to approach (go) or avoid (no-go) certain cues associated with positive (reward) or negative (punishment) outcomes. Performance in this task reflects how effectively the brain processes and adapts to feedback, which is crucial for regulating eating behavior.
After just five days of consuming calorie-rich, ultra-processed snacks, participants in the HCD group showed decreased reward sensitivity and increased punishment sensitivity. This suggests that participants found rewarding outcomes less motivating and gained a heightened reaction to punishments. Effects trended toward baseline after returning to a regular diet for one week but did not fully reverse.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by shrewdsheep on Saturday March 01, @11:53AM (2 children)
I am disappointed they conflated two factors in the study: high calory intake and ultra-processing. Which now, is the driving factor? They should have compared groups with the same calory intake. Stuffing yourself will have a lot of downstream consequences no matter what. Just think anaconda: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cbpa.2020.110891 [doi.org]
(Score: 4, Interesting) by looorg on Saturday March 01, @01:51PM (1 child)
While it might/does alter the brain within five days. What food does not? A lack of food will quite probably also alter the brain within five days. You could probably take any food or lack there of and see if there is a change in the brain or body.
Does this necessarily have to do with the ultra-processed food? Could it just being in the study, being observed. Did it go away if they changed diet? How fast? Still it makes some kind of moral sense -- if you always do nice things, eat "nice" things they become less special so the pleasure gained from them might diminish.
Lets say I had Kobe beef every meal I guess I would tire of it eventually and it would feel less special, the reward would be decreased. If I had to eat it every day for weeks/months it would eventually probably feel like a punishment. That said I think I could stomach eating every meal for a week or so without to much suffering on my part.
