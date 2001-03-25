from the enbrace-extend-extinguish dept.
Microsoft is shutting down Skype, the internet-based phone and video service that was once the dominant way of staying connected in the mid 2000s:
Skype will "no longer be available" to use starting in May, the company confirmed on X, telling users that their log-in information can be used on Microsoft Teams' free tier in the "coming days."
Skype's shutdown comes 14 years after Microsoft bought the service for $8.5 billion in cash, marking the company's largest ever acquisition at the time. Microsoft integrated the service into its other products, such as Office and its ill-fated mobile operating service Windows Phone.
[...] Skype's popularity has faded in recent years, despite a pandemic bounce that lifted other competing products, including Zoom, Google Meet and Cisco Webex. Skype has also faced increased competition over the last decade and a half from apps like Apple's FaceTime and Meta's WhatsApp. Plus, Microsoft has been investing heavily in Teams, which offers many of the same services.
From TechCrunch:
Microsoft is encouraging users to move over to Teams Free. This offers some additional features not available in Skype, such as calendar integrations, but Teams Free lacks other key features that were hallmarks of Skype — specifically, phone-call functionality that allowed users to call mobile and landline numbers, as well as receive phone calls with a Skype phone number.
Microsoft began deprecating these services back in December, preventing users from adding any further credit to their accounts while also putting a halt on buying Skype numbers. Users were still able to make calls to phone numbers with a valid monthly subscription or any remaining credit they had, but the subscription renewals will come to an end on April 3.
For legacy users who still have credit in their accounts, Microsoft will be making a Skype Dial Pad available both in the Skype web portal and in Teams for an indefinite period.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Nuke on Saturday March 01, @01:05PM (10 children)
FTFA :
Seriously? I don't know anyone who used it.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Unixnut on Saturday March 01, @01:34PM (6 children)
It was dominant in the 00s, especially in "remote work" type business before that became mainstream. The ability to call a landline, and also be called from a landline made Skype an actually useful VOIP service because chances are most other people you interacted with still used POTS.
I used it a lot for that reason, as well as the fact it actually had a Linux client that worked well. As a freelancer I worked from different parts of the world (now called being a "digital nomad") but my clients didn't move around. They did not want to constantly call me internationally due to the astronomical cost, not to mention I would have to keep giving them new phone numbers every time I moved country.
Skype offered the ability to:
(a) call people over the internet and have it cost like a local phone call and
(b) have a fixed land-line number [skype.com] others could call at local rates that would be forwarded over the internet
Those features were really good and as more people got Skype you could do audio/video calls without bothering with the landline. It got so popular that it became a verb (e.g. "Skype me"). It was the tech that introduced Video and Voice calling over the internet to the masses.
That was why MS bought it, unfortunately the first thing they did was ruin the Linux experience, and from what I heard they degraded the back-end and neglected the Windows side as well, mostly concentrating on tying Skype into their MS software ecosystem (e.g. merging the functionality into Teams) while the rest of the world moved on.
It is the standard MS "Embrace, extend, extinguish" concept, but I admit the "extinguish" part has lasted a really long time. When most people got smartphones and you could do international video/voice calls for cheap/free the requirement for a two-way bridge between POTS and VOIP lines became a niche, which was Skype's unique selling point.
I have not used Skype in years, while in the odd moment when I have to call a fixed landline somewhere in the world Viber [viber.com] offers that feature (Viber Out) with a working Linux client to boot.
Needing a fixed land-line for inbound calls is no longer a requirement as pretty much everyone is now used to pure video/voice over IP, of which there are many options (Zoom being the big winner during Covid as mentioned in TFS).
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @04:41PM (3 children)
So it's likely it was really P2P and the message didn't get sent out and stored in some server.
That changed soon after MS bought Skype.
So maybe back then Skype was inconveniencing the NSA enough for them to ask MS to buy them up for 8 billion?
(Score: 3, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @07:55PM (2 children)
> So it's likely it was really P2P and the message didn't get sent out and stored in some server.
Microsoft removed P2P support from Skype in 2017 and routed all the traffic through Redmond:
"Microsoft is moving all Skype clients from a decentralized P2P architecture to their modern client-server infrastructure which uses Microsoft's servers for all communications."
-- https://winaero.com/microsoft-removes-p2p-support-skype/ [winaero.com]
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @03:13AM (1 child)
Maybe this was when P2P was 100% removed. The move away from P2P started earlier:
https://www.zdnet.com/article/skype-ditched-peer-to-peer-supernodes-for-scalability-not-surveillance/ [zdnet.com]
(Score: 2) by corey on Sunday March 02, @09:59PM
Now look where things are at. Teams is used by hundreds of millions and no mention of encryption, privacy, p2p, etc. The fight is over. I remember the days you mention, where p2p and encryption were discussed, advertised and people cared. Now it’s all but gone. WhatsApp pretends to have e2e encryption, or at least pretends that it provides privacy, but we all trust Meta, right? I have to have their app installed because it’s the only way I can communicate with my kids school group parents. Feels like I have a known virus installed.
(Score: 2) by ls671 on Saturday March 01, @09:30PM (1 child)
Early 00s. I gave up on Skype around ~2005 to roll my own VOIP PBX and I never looked back since.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Sunday March 02, @09:20AM
I guess that depends on who you ask. Skype only came out in 2003 and it wasn't dominant in my world until the mid 00's (i.e 2005/6 or so AFAIR). I'd say its dominance was towards the end of 00's, MS bought them in 2011 when they were at their peak (which is generally what MS do, if its clear they can't beat the competition and it is reaching peak popularity, time to acquire). Back then that many complained about the acquisition, and no doubt that spurred on its replacement with other offerings (Especially if you didn't need the POTS bridge).
I looked to roll my own PBX as well round the same time, but the inability to bidirectionally bridge to a POTS line made that a dead end. I had no use for a communication system nobody who I had to talk with used. Even to this day there is little point in setting up a VOIP PBX when again most people use Telegram/Whatsapp/Viber/etc... to do their VOIP calling "for free".
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday March 01, @02:58PM
I worked in Florida and spent many 4-5 hour sessions in Skype conference with a colleague in Canada in 2007.
In 2013 I worked from Florida for a company in Texas, and our "weekly sync up" meetings were all on Skype.
Our company is Teams based now, they phased Skype out over the 2010s and it was pretty much gone as the pandemic started up. I'm trying to remember what the Teams alternative we used in 2020 was, there was something that was about 50/50 vs Teams at that time, but Teams has slowly crushed it over the past 5 years, for our use.
(Score: 2) by Tork on Saturday March 01, @07:17PM (1 child)
I'm under the impression some businesses really bought into it, mainly because even when buying hardware like the phones I mentioned it was still a good deal cheaper when lotsa communication happens overseas. My guess is you never bumped into that niche. It's not like any of us was proud to use Skype, it was just a tool. And it was one that got sillier and sillier. I think around the last time I used it we had Muppet(R) emojis. You see, that's how MS was broadening the user base... Licensing! Like a modern-day Wheaties box!
On a side note Google has taken over our communications and I *hate* it. I used IM (ICQ, Yahoo, MSN... AOL...) on a Pentium with 32 megs (NOT GIGS) of RAM and even the worst client was far more responsive than what I have today on modern machinery. All our shit's running through Chrome and it is NOT performant. I feel closer to my Windows 98 barely-having-the-specs days using this shit than I did using Trillian on Windows 2000 in its heyday.
Btw remember how I said I didn't use it for personal reasons? I'm not even interested in logging into my account and seeing if anybody left me a message.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ls671 on Saturday March 01, @09:35PM
Yeah, same principle which often repeats, use a commercial product instead of rolling your own. I used Skype quite a bit too until ~2005 then rolled my own. SIP supports video conferencing as well. Then, use bridges to dial landlines and I even had a Skype bridge back then.
(Score: 5, Informative) by canopic jug on Saturday March 01, @01:50PM (6 children)
There are some good Free and Open Source Software alternatives for VoIP. They include the following, but there are others:
The first two run in the browser. The last, Mumble, uses its own cross-platform client. It's possible to pay for hosting if you don't want to or can't run those on your own equipment. However, Mumble is so light it can run on a Raspberry Pi [pimylifeup.com] with capacity to spare.
(Score: 5, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @02:17PM (1 child)
Tried Gnu Jami https://jami.net/ [jami.net] with a friend and it worked well, but it doesn't have much of a user base... The nice thing is that it's completely peer-peer, no central control (or snooping).
(Score: 2) by dw861 on Sunday March 02, @03:36AM
I use Skype daily to stay in touch with my folks (now in their mid eighties). They have an old iPad, which they don't know how to use. For them, it is just a video phone for Skype.
When I heard about this Skype shutdown, I used the phone to walk them through installing Jami. Unfortunately, we could not get it to work, and given the circumstances, I was not able to troubleshoot our issues very well. Will have to see if I can get it going on my own, before introducing all the other layers of complexity to the situation.
(Score: 3, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Saturday March 01, @02:59PM
I tried Tox for a bit about 10 years back, it worked well enough, but getting the other end of conversations to setup their software ahead of time was a significant barrier.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ls671 on Saturday March 01, @09:39PM
Just use SIP with open source software, it does everything you need. Freeswitch and FusionPBX are nice. I gave up on Asterisk around ~2010. It supports video, presence, notifications etc.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Deep Blue on Sunday March 02, @09:12PM (1 child)
Jitsi-meet stopped anonymous channels, so i quit using it.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Monday March 03, @03:53AM
It's possible to run a local instance of Jitsi-Meet, but unless you do that over a VPS via Tor, it is unlikely to be anonymous. Although you might still recover a bit of privacy that way. Their download pager has an option for self-hosting [jitsi.org] complete with Debian packages.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday March 01, @05:09PM (4 children)
MOTD: (oddly appropriate for this story, for some reason):
I used Skype until Microshit bought it. Knew they'd take it and shit on it. Aaaaaannnd.... they did. 8.5 billion times.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Saturday March 01, @10:27PM (2 children)
What they really did was rebrand the Skype know-how/technology into Teams.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Saturday March 01, @11:12PM
While also 'eliminating' competition. :/
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @03:17AM
What they really did was to make things easier for the NSA the way Gov intended: https://www.zdnet.com/article/skype-ditched-peer-to-peer-supernodes-for-scalability-not-surveillance/ [zdnet.com]
(Score: 2) by Deep Blue on Sunday March 02, @09:14PM
That's the MS reverse Midas touch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 01, @07:16PM (1 child)
... that all discontinued and unsupported products be put into the public domain.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Saturday March 01, @10:43PM
I supposed, but by this time there are numerous options both paid and free that do it better.