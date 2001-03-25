SpaceX: Actually, Dying Starlink Satellites Don't Always Fully Burn Up:
SpaceX is warning that retired Starlink satellites might not always fully disintegrate upon re-entry into the Earth's atmosphere. Small remnants may survive and land on the ground.
The company made the statement on Thursday as SpaceX has been de-orbiting and retiring hundreds of older Starlink satellites by plunging them back into the Earth's atmosphere, which should incinerate the hardware. All Starlink satellites were designed to orbit for about five years.
SpaceX has previously said that Starlink satellites have been engineered to "fully demise" during atmospheric re-entry, thus posing no threat to the public. But in Thursday's statement, the company said small fragments from the burning debris can continue to fly toward Earth.
Still, the company maintains that satellite debris poses no danger. For example, the chance of the company's newest Starlink satellites causing human harm has been rated at "less than 1 in 100 million, significantly more conservative than the current industry standard."
It's unclear if the risk is higher for older Starlink satellites launched five years ago. But SpaceX says it adopted a "more conservative approach" than current US regulations, which require operators to keep the risk levels of falling space debris from causing a human casualty to under 1 in 10,000.
Although the company's newest V2 mini Starlink satellites should disintegrate if they're sent burning through the atmosphere, SpaceX also noted: "We predict that approximately 5% of the mass of the entire satellite could survive reentry."
"The biggest contributor (~90% of the surviving mass) is silicon from the solar cells, which has a high melting point and a very low ballistic coefficient, which could survive reentry in extremely small fragments," the company added. That said, if any silicon fragments survive, they will end up landing on Earth with less than one joule of energy — or about how much energy it takes to lift an apple.
While the falling silicon debris should be harmless, SpaceX noted that the magnetic ceramic materials in "the core of inductors and transformers" of a Starlink satellite can also survive re-entry. As a result, the company says it is "limiting the size and the mass of each inductor core, even at the cost of reducing their efficiency and increasing the complexity of the system design."
In one rare instance, the company also revealed that "a 2.5 kg piece of aluminum" found on farm grounds in Saskatchewan, Canada, was traced to a Starlink satellite. Specifically, the surviving aluminum came from "a modem enclosure lid of the backhaul antenna on a Starlink direct-to-cell satellite, SpaceX said. That aluminum part was supposed to disintegrate during re-entry.
But the 5-pound metallic part likely survived because the satellite had failed to properly de-orbit. The satellite was among 20 Starlink satellites launched in July that later fell back to Earth due to a malfunction during launch. "Learnings from this event were quickly incorporated into the design of the V2mini optimized satellite," the company added.
SpaceX also says its approach to safety includes ensuring that any debris fragments land with less than 3 joules of energy —well below the US regulatory threshold, which considers objects exceeding 15 joules a potential human casualty risk. "For reference, 15 Joules of energy corresponds to roughly that of a 1.7" piece of hail," the company said.
In the same report, SpaceX points out it's preparing to de-orbit 329 Starlink satellites. The company also says it's already de-orbited 865. The numbers align with findings from astronomer and satellite watcher Jonathan McDowell, who's spotted SpaceX de-orbiting about four to five Starlink sats per day.
The increasing number of disposals might spark concerns about Starlink debris landing over populated areas. But SpaceX says it always tries to retire the satellites "over the open ocean, away from populated islands and heavily trafficked airline and maritime routes."
That didn't occur in January when one five-year-old Starlink satellite was recorded blazing through the night skies over northern Illinois. Michael Nicolls, VP of Starlink Engineering, attributed the botched re-entry to "degraded attitude control." Thursday's statement from SpaceX adds that this requires controlling the satellite at very low altitudes, under 125 kilometers, or "far below the design requirement of these early Starlink vehicles."
Since then, the company has improved the altitude control systems for its newer V2 and upcoming V3 satellites. In addition, SpaceX has been conducting experimental tests simulating atmospheric re-entry conditions and whether the conditions will disintegrate the printed circuit boards used in the satellites.
The company currently has over 7,000 satellites in orbit and plans to launch thousands more. The growing scale of the constellation promises to improve the speeds and internet quality of Starlink, which is already serving over 4.6 million users. But the satellite internet system has also sparked calls for more government scrutiny into Starlink's potential environmental impact.
(Score: 4, Informative) by coolgopher on Saturday March 01, @10:43PM (8 children)
"Land on the ground" makes it sound like it's a gentle controlled touchdown, not a substantial chunk of hot metal slamming into whatever is unfortunate enough to be in its path, with substantial destructive force.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Sunday March 02, @01:05AM (7 children)
Well, it's probably pretty accurate. There's not much point to make a communications satellite out of dense pieces of metal that could do that kind of damage. It'd be heavy without purpose.
(Score: 5, Touché) by coolgopher on Sunday March 02, @01:31AM (6 children)
"a 2.5 kg piece of aluminum" arriving at terminal velocity is not going to make the day of anyone in the path of it.
(Score: 2) by weirsbaski on Sunday March 02, @04:49AM
Yeah, but even that's ambiguous. There's a world of difference between "it'll probably kill you if it it hits your head" and "it'll easily take out your house also".
(Score: 3, Insightful) by PiMuNu on Sunday March 02, @06:49AM (4 children)
Well, it depends on what is terminal velocity, which in turn depends on the shape of the deorbiting metal. Terminal velocity of a aluminium can is likely not much.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 02, @12:59PM (2 children)
A 2.5kg aluminum can would be scary large.
I read somewhere that it landed with an energy of 1J, so maybe this particular Starlink bit was big and sheety, Google AI says that would be:
The velocity of the object is approximately (0.89) m/s.
for 2.5kg... I wouldn't want it hitting me, but if it's not too pointy it's probably survivable.
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday March 02, @08:31PM (1 child)
1 m/s is about walking speed.
Your numbers seem a bit low to me, unless it is a parachute or something (which I wonder if it would survive reentry)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 02, @08:49PM
The 2.5kg object wasn't from a planned reentry, but rather a failed launch. If it managed to somehow stay cool, maybe skipping off the atmosphere? until slowing to a non-melty relative velocity, maybe something approximating a big cookie sheet tray could tumble down from space.
I doubt it explains a failed launch re-entry, but imaging something like a space station escape pod, if that had enough thrust to cancel orbital velocity before entering the atmosphere - are direct drop from vacuum to sea level parachute systems feasible? Hmmm... seems like the escape pod would be doing a mostly powered descent until reaching maybe 100,000' altitude where it could then drop like a weather balloon payload: https://space.stackexchange.com/questions/30370/why-cant-you-just-parachute-down-right-from-orbit [stackexchange.com]
🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday March 02, @06:40PM
If it's intended to burn up i the atmosphere, doesn't that imply that there's enough temperature to potentially set stuff on fire if you're unlucky and it doesn't either fall into the ocean or bury itself in the dirt? Granted, it's probably not a high probability as there are various ways in which it could be broken up on impact and have the heat spread out, but I'm sure it's nonzero.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Frosty Piss on Saturday March 01, @11:54PM (1 child)
There was a time when reading something like this and then making a snarky comment would bring down the house under the weight of "troll", "flamebait", "disagree", whatever. But I think it's now very realistic to assume that such "outcry" for scrutiny of possible impact will simply be ignored by the government agencies that are supposed to look into these things, assuming anyone still actually works at these agencies.
(Score: 1, Touché) by khallow on Sunday March 02, @01:07AM
(Score: 5, Interesting) by anubi on Sunday March 02, @12:18AM (9 children)
That's my main concern.
But, I guess, I live in Southern California and it's almost monthly news now of some big fire that's hard to get to and put out...and it even has large insurance companies reconsidering underwriting fire insurance policies here.
A requirement to get a mortgage loan is to insure, and having no ( affordable ) insurance is going to make things very tough for new homebuyers.
We sure sued the hell out of the power companies for beliefs they started the fires...yet my own city just put it on the ballot to legalize fireworks in the city as some "charitable" groups needed fundraisers...and it passed!
Where are the common people getting all the money to pay for all these increased insurance and electricity rates, as I know it's not the stockholders or employees that have to pay all these judgements?
I await the notification that my insurance rates will be going up again as the new risks are calculated in.
I consider the probability of spaceborne junk hitting me is so small that it is greatly dwarfed by a simple act of taking a bath. But I just saw the Palisades fire wipe out thousands of people. Personally, in light of the usefulness of something like Starlink, I will accept the risk of getting conked with it.
Just wanted to express my concern of showers of flaming hot metals.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by istartedi on Sunday March 02, @01:56AM (5 children)
I'm given to understand most meteorites are quite cool by the time they hit the Earth. Space debris might be similar. I think that when they get past the high re-entry heating phase, there's enough time for them to cool off in the lower level of the atmosphere. That still leaves open the possibility of something striking sparks against rocks, clipping power lines and throwing sparks, etc. but it's unlikely to start a fire by simply landing in dry scrub.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday March 02, @03:41AM (4 children)
Thanks!
Now, that I see it that way, that's why I don't remember the Challenger disaster being followed by dozens of fires.
I guess my fears are quite unfounded.
I often see Starlink going up, as Vandenburg AFB is about 150 miles NorthWest of me and in a night sky, the liftoff is quite visible from here.
I got another tidbit of insight today. Thanks!
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @05:23AM (3 children)
Challenger never got to orbit. Compared to de-orbiting satellites it was moving quite slowly. It's the speed that makes the difference, stuff coming down from space is moving about 20 times the speed of sound. The air doesn't have time to get out of the way and compressive heating in front of the object is what makes the fireball.
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday March 02, @06:21AM (2 children)
Mea Culpa!
Senior Moment.
Columbia.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 2) by Tork on Sunday March 02, @09:37PM (1 child)
So I do think you're right. And, honestly, even if there were fires there's a decent enough chance a damaged component caused it and that type of mechanism wouldn't typically be aboard a satellite.
I do have one question though, not because I think I know better but because I don't. Would the Columbia be a good example here or would their purposeful entry into the atmosphere automatically mean less burn? Umm... I'm really struggling with how to clearly write that sentence. I'll try another approach: Did the Columbia purposefully perform maneuvers before the tragedy hit that would have placed their course on a less-frictiony path? ... compared to a burn-up course for a failed satellite?
Sorry for the paranoia, I'm still heavily medicated and sleep-deprived from a recent cold.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 1) by anubi on Monday March 03, @01:59AM
One thing I really like here is a means to discuss a technical topic and others state their take on it.
I don't know if Columbia had much of a choice in steering their trajectory once they start experiencing atmospheric drag. Seems to me they are ballistic once into the atmosphere.
Sights of heatshields ablaze and the bright streaks of meteorites had me believing incoming debris was arriving very hot due to that heat of falling into earths gravity well...that is the kinetic energy of interspace velocity and the potential energy of the gravity well was converted to thermal. I think I did not assign a good number for how much heat is dissipated during the fall through the denser lower atmosphere.
Istartedi posted the reply that set me straight on this one. In retrospect, I should have taken a moment to do a bit of research, as today's technology has made doing so very easy.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=can+meteorites+start+fires [duckduckgo.com]
Instead I just posted my first thought on it, as I am still fuming over the way we are doing things here in Southern California... My neighbor got a notice his homeowner insurance is nearly doubling; I haven't got mine yet. I fear a doozie.
I stand both relieved and corrected on my fear of hot debris falling in the dry brush.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by hendrikboom on Sunday March 02, @02:11AM (2 children)
So homebuyers will haveto buy property in areas where one can still get insurance.
This will send growth to areas that are less likely to go up in flames.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Tork on Sunday March 02, @03:08AM (1 child)
Heh. SpaceX is trying to get the gov't to accelerate launch permits... which would also accelerate the demand for space-shit insurance. In that scenario it'd not only be American taxpayers subsidizing SpaceX, it'd be everyone in the shit-zone, regardless of borders!
It does make me wonder how much the DOGE cuts are creating a backlog for SpaceX.
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 3, Touché) by deimtee on Sunday March 02, @05:26AM
Given the Trump-Musk relationship that would just about have to be a done deal wouldn't it?
If you cough while drinking cheap red wine it really cleans out your sinuses.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @10:05AM
Have they tried targeting the drops to ensure ignorable complaints? Not necessarily trying to hit something, but making sure that if some scrap bigger than dust survives, it's coming down Putin's mansion?