Let's do an exercise of imagination, imagine, for a moment, being able to send information from one point to another without the need for cables, Wi-Fi or traditional signals, more or less like something telepathic, right? Well, that is precisely what scientists have recently achieved at the University of Oxford: teleporting data between two quantum computers. Although it may seem like science fiction or just news, the world (sic ___?)
Although, let's lower the hype a little, the transmission distance of this experiment was less than two meters, but that doesn't matter, what matters is having achieved this milestone of sharing information without the need for connections.
If true, this would change everything.
[Ed. note: The article is referring to this paper in Nature]
(Score: 5, Funny) by Frosty Piss on Sunday March 02, @02:22PM (4 children)
I've never heard of this "journalist" or the obscure website. You know, there's a lot of complete bullshit on the Intertubes, "news at 11"...
(Score: 4, Funny) by Gaaark on Sunday March 02, @03:13PM
"or just news, the world at 11"...
(Score: 5, Insightful) by drussell on Sunday March 02, @03:33PM (2 children)
Why is this even submitted to SN, let alone published?!
The entire site just looks like AI generated nonsense to me.
The supposed author, with the moniker of just Laura M. [unionrayo.com] has a bio reading simply, "Laura M. Graduate in English Philology. Passionate about writing and communication"
That's it. I had to look up what the heck Philology [merriam-webster.com] even means. Apparently, it is essentially the study of linguistics in a historical literature context.
Other articles "written" by Laura M. include "How to keep mosquitoes out of your house with just one kitchen ingredient" and "Few people know this – but putting a roll of toilet paper in the fridge is one of the best tricks I’ve ever tried."
This is apparently how far we've fallen, folks. The nonsense has prevailed! 🙄
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @04:34PM (1 child)
Consider the Submitter. That really answers your question quite well.
(Score: 4, Funny) by janrinok on Sunday March 02, @04:54PM
Thank you, Pot.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by drussell on Sunday March 02, @03:50PM (11 children)
I'm pretty sure that is an AI, not even a pretend "journalist" human like so many "journalists" seem to be these days.
(Score: 5, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday March 02, @04:16PM (9 children)
I will apologise but perhaps the post was intentional and you are missing the point. The linked scientific paper which was published in Nature [nature.com] and, with my very limited knowledge of the subject, appears to support the claim that some form of teleportation has been achieved. It looks credible but I cannot say with any conviction that I am able to understand all of evidence it presents.
Of course, many of us will recall a previous scientific paper that slipped through the net and purported to support a new discovery but in fact was a compilation of phallic images and gobbledegook. I do not think that this paper is in that same category.
What this is showing - and the title makes it very clear - is that someone or something has clearly not understood the underlying scientific claims and has produced a superficial covering piece which makes that very point crystal clear. Even the department is a bit of a hint.
Incidentally, we have reported stories in the past from unionrayo.com and they have been perfectly satisfactory topics and contained accurate reporting. This might be that yet another formerly respectable source has decided to cut its running costs and replace journalists with software.
Whatever, that is perhaps the discussion to be had. And if that doesn't interest you another story will be along shortly.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Sunday March 02, @04:37PM (1 child)
I missed that one! Wonder if it's still around to view, perhaps while really REALLY stoned... I'll have to do an Intertubes search...
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday March 02, @05:00PM
It was a year or two back now, perhaps even a bit more. I will try to remember how it was presented and will send you the link if i find it.
Alas, I cannot help with the supply of herbal matter.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Sunday March 02, @05:33PM (5 children)
I have no problem with a story related the subject that linked to the paper in Nature. That would be great!
That wasn't what was posted. The actual information only showed up in an editors' note. The rest is bullshit.
Really?
Like what stories? Citation needed!
Show me anything on that site that is of any value. It appears to all just be bullshit, auto-generated summaries scraped from god knows where.
(Score: 2, Informative) by janrinok on Sunday March 02, @06:48PM (4 children)
The link that the editor provided came from the source article. He was just making it easier for you.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Sunday March 02, @07:08PM (3 children)
That's not what I was talking about...
You stated there were previous stories from that unionrayo site that were well reported, quality articles.
Where?! Which ones are those?!
Where did SN cite one of their quality articles?
(Score: 3, Touché) by janrinok on Sunday March 02, @07:23PM (2 children)
You have the same search facilities that I have, but I suspect that, at the moment at least, I am a bit busier than you are. If you don't accept what I say I don't really mind.
I cannot remember the date and time of every story as we have posted over 63,000 of them.
(Score: 2) by drussell on Sunday March 02, @07:40PM (1 child)
I did search, and I can find no evidence for your bold claim that:
... so, you are now apparently saying can provide no evidence of that either?
Why did you sound so confident when you posted that assertion, then? 🙄
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Sunday March 02, @08:00PM
I'm saying that, as I am going to bed now, I haven't got the time to go looking for it. I recall the site, but not the individual stories that came from it. There is no built in recording of story sources.
For me it isn't a big issue and I don't mind if you dislike the site.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 02, @09:16PM
The someone/something (I suspect it was a brief joint exercise) even managed to gloss past TFA's early statement of "Here we experimentally demonstrate the distribution of quantum computations between two photonically interconnected trapped-ion modules" to come up with this statement "being able to send information from one point to another without the need for cables".
Honestly, I believe AI is usually better than that.
Google will be getting a "do not send me stories from Unionrayo.com" click the next time the option comes up, but still... how many people here have had bosses who read stuff like that and believe it to be true, formulating plans around it? ✋ I know I had one back in the 2002 timeframe telling me we should be recoding our software in Java so it can run anywhere...
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 02, @08:32PM
Doubtless AI assisted, but I think if the AI were writing unassisted it would have at least completed its sentence.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by jahaven on Sunday March 02, @05:41PM (9 children)
We need a fast way to communicate when when reach alpha centauri.
(Score: 2) by dwilson98052 on Sunday March 02, @06:17PM (2 children)
Irrelevant.
The only way we'll ever manage to come up with enough resources to build a ship capable of making that trip is if the end of all life on Earth is just around the corner... just sayin.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Frosty Piss on Sunday March 02, @07:51PM (1 child)
The end of all life is around the corner.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 03, @01:57AM
>The end of all life is around the corner.
That's why rich idiots are talking about going to Mars:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQ9W_Pq3v0Q [youtube.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by aafcac on Sunday March 02, @06:34PM (4 children)
To what end? You're unlikely to be able to send resources in response to anything that's going on on either planet in a lifetime short enough to actually be useful. I'm not sure how long it would take if we get to the point where we were able to colonize anything near there, but it's over 4 light years away, meaning that even with the fastest possible ships, you're talking about it probably taking thousands of years to get there.
You might be able to send signals to indicate that as over several years ago we still existed, and perhaps to share research, but even that is somewhat limited in that there would be a high likelihood of duplicated effort followed by an impractical wait to actually put it into service as both sides would likely still have to do all the work.
Not to mention that evolutionary pressure could well push the populations to diverge more quickly than one might expect if dealing with completely different planets.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Sunday March 02, @06:52PM (2 children)
You won't get a rapidly diverging population until it's sufficiently well-suited to the environment for the population to start expanding. Until then you'll just get diversity loss through a combination of drift and selection. You'll get SLOW divergence through mutations appearing that aren't weeded out...but most of the mutations that survive will be harmful.
P.S.: I expect any habitable planet to not be habitable by life that didn't evolve there. Expect to need to live in artificial habitats which are designed to be habitable by earth-normal people. If there's native life, expect to be violently allergic to it. If there isn't, don't expect free oxygen in the atmosphere.
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Sunday March 02, @08:56PM
True, although,I'd expect that genetic engineering to push things towards making things a bit more habitable to be part of the process of colonizing other planets, to the extent that evolution can address local issues with the environment.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 02, @09:18PM
Oh, c'mon, after the thousand year trip in an artificial habitat, what's another million years or so to wait for terraforming to get going?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Monday March 03, @02:27AM
>You're unlikely to be able to send resources in response to anything that's going on on either planet
Information is a resource.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday March 02, @08:37PM
The need is real, quantum teleportation is not the answer.
(Score: 2) by donkeyhotay on Monday March 03, @01:48AM
You're sharing articles from UnionRayo? It's not even a real organization. Just click bait nonsense. WTF?