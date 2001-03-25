Nearly 3.7 million consumers who bought the software from Avast between August 2014 and January 2020 can expect emails to arrive in their inboxes this week or next notifying them of their eligibility to apply for compensation, the FTC stated.

According to regulators, Avast for years collected information on customers through its antivirus software and browser extensions including data on:

* religious beliefs

* health concerns

* political leanings

* locations

* financial status

Avast claimed its software would protect user privacy by blocking third-party tracking, but sold the their information without people's consent to more than 100 third-parties through a subsidiary called Jumpshot, the FTC alleged in 2024. Starting Monday, the agency will send email notices to nearly 3.7 million people who may qualify for a refund.

Eligible consumers can file a claim online at www.ftc.gov/Avast. If you get an email with a claim number, you can apply for a payment online at www.avastsettlement.com/file-a-claim.

Those who need help filing a claim can call the refund administrator at 1-866-290-0165. To be eligible, consumers must file a claim by June 5. Payments will depend on factors including how many people file a claim.

Payments are expected to be mailed in 2026, according to the FTC. Avast did not respond to a request for comment.