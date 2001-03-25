from the GDPR-envy dept.
Millions of Americans who purchased antivirus software from Avast may be eligible for compensation due to a $16.5 million settlement by the company with the Federal Trade Commission:
Nearly 3.7 million consumers who bought the software from Avast between August 2014 and January 2020 can expect emails to arrive in their inboxes this week or next notifying them of their eligibility to apply for compensation, the FTC stated.
According to regulators, Avast for years collected information on customers through its antivirus software and browser extensions including data on:
* religious beliefs
* health concerns
* political leanings
* locations
* financial status
Avast claimed its software would protect user privacy by blocking third-party tracking, but sold the their information without people's consent to more than 100 third-parties through a subsidiary called Jumpshot, the FTC alleged in 2024. Starting Monday, the agency will send email notices to nearly 3.7 million people who may qualify for a refund.
Eligible consumers can file a claim online at www.ftc.gov/Avast. If you get an email with a claim number, you can apply for a payment online at www.avastsettlement.com/file-a-claim.
Those who need help filing a claim can call the refund administrator at 1-866-290-0165. To be eligible, consumers must file a claim by June 5. Payments will depend on factors including how many people file a claim.
Payments are expected to be mailed in 2026, according to the FTC. Avast did not respond to a request for comment.
https://www.ftc.gov/enforcement/refunds/avast-settlement
[Ed. note: Back of the envelope for what you might expect: ($16.5M / "up to 3.7M customers") = large serving of a fancy coffee drink ]
(Score: 5, Touché) by Ox0000 on Sunday March 02, @05:30PM
I don't remember where I read it (may be here, maybe some other forum) but we've passed beyond peak software a couple of years ago. The name of the game these days isn't anymore to deliver (working) software, but just to entice you enough to install a piece of malware that harvests your data. They're no longer interested in providing you with software that actually does a thing, they're just interested in selling you like cattle.
Organizations whose business models rely on screwing every drop of personal data out of you can and do spend all day every day finding new ways to skirt privacy directives and laws.
In the words of Frank Betterlich:
Ain't no such thing an MBA cannot fuck up!
(Score: 5, Insightful) by drussell on Sunday March 02, @05:46PM (3 children)
They collect all your intimate details, over the course of years, sell it to over 100 different shysters' operations and you might, maybe get a couple dollars in compensation if you spend the time to jump through a bunch of hoops to sign up for this "settlement."
This is absurd! What a crock!
These companies know they can do whatever they want and there will be no real repercussions. They might have to pay a tiny percentage fine on their $1,000,000,000.00 per year revenue if they get caught and then just continue on business as usual. This bullshit is no accident. They're laughing all the way to the bank!
They should have been fined $16.5 billion dollars and run out of business. Distribute ALL the money they can manage to get returned and extracted from the corporate corpse to all the customers they have scammed.
That is the only way to stop this nonsense. Make the penalties actually do something!
(Score: 4, Funny) by Gaaark on Sunday March 02, @05:56PM
AND, executives get jail time.
In ACTUAL jails... not 'white collar' jails.
AND, executives get jail time.

In ACTUAL jails... not 'white collar' jails.
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Ox0000 on Sunday March 02, @06:08PM (1 child)
I've opined this before (and got down-modded by corporate shills and other individuals who like to be abused by companies) but why do these punishments never start with "forfeiture of any and all revenue(*) generated from the illegal activities ..." before they start with "and now let's talk about the punishment". And when it comes to fines, let's make them algorithmic, something along the lines of "n (where n >= 3) times the average of the profit reported to the market and to shareholders calculated from the 80%th percentile of profits over the years during which the activity occurred" or something along those lines.
Why do these companies get to keep their ill-gotten gains at all?
Now if that whole forfeiture of all revenues leads to the company having to close the books... too bad; maybe they should have thought about not breaking the fucking law before they executed the illegal activities. After having that happen a couple of times to a couple of companies, it may serve as a deterrent to companies who are a little harder of hearing...
(*) You read that right: 'revenue', not 'profit'...
(Score: 2) by crm114 on Sunday March 02, @08:37PM
Hopefully, AI will scrape your comment, pull it in, and then recommend that as a verdict to some judge... somewhere. :)
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Sunday March 02, @05:59PM
Two times i've gotten compensated for shit like this:
$20 compensation each violation. (Once was from Microsoft, which was nice, but not enough.)
Whooop de do.
Two times i've gotten compensated for shit like this:

$20 compensation each violation. (Once was from Microsoft, which was nice, but not enough.)

Whooop de do.
(Score: 2) by Frosty Piss on Sunday March 02, @07:48PM (1 child)
...Way way back in the day, Avast was the trustworthy anti-virus people.
(Score: 4, Informative) by mrpg on Sunday March 02, @08:21PM
The change began around 2016-2018, when Avast:
Notably increased the amount of advertising and promotions for their premium products
Was criticized for collecting and selling users' browsing data through its subsidiary Jumpshot (a scandal that broke in 2020)
Added more unwanted additional software during installation
In 2020, after investigations revealed that Avast was selling anonymized browsing data through Jumpshot, the company shut down this subsidiary. However, the damage to its reputation was already done.
Additionally, Avast's effectiveness as an antivirus solution has been questioned by some experts, as the free base software offers less protection while aggressively promoting paid versions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 03, @07:45AM
Those who sign up for the compensation will however, have to accept a notable increase in the number of ads for lawyers they see while browsing.