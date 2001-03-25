Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
Chinese chipmaker Loongson recently announced in an investor call its 3B6600 CPU, which will likely succeed the 3A6000 processor that debuted in April 2024. According to Fast Technology (machine translated), the new desktop chip features eight cores and will have an integrated GPU. But, more importantly, the company claims that the Loongson 3B6600 is competitive with Intel Core i5 and i7 chips of the Alder Lake and Raptor Lake processor families. While these processors are already four years old, having been launched in November 2021, they still mark an advancement over the 3A6000 which is compared to 14nm chips, which were in production from 2014 to early 2021.
The 386600 CPU is expected to maintain the 2.5GHz frequency of the previous generation 3A6000 chip. However, its single-core turbo frequency is expected to increase by 20%, allowing it to hit as much as 3GHz. Loongson even claims that its single-core performance would be one of the world leaders, but we’d like to see proper benchmarking to back this up. Aside from its single- and multi-core performance, the new chip will also support DDR5 memory, PCIe 4.0, and HDMI 2.1 output.
The company has been working on these chips since April 2024, and we expect them to arrive on the market later this year. Despite that, they’re still years behind the cutting-edge chips produced by TSMC, AMD, and Intel. Because of this, even local companies are seemingly reluctant to adopt these homegrown processors, so Loongson is likely facing an uphill battle even as China blocks Western-made chips from government offices and servers.
Despite that, Loongson's silicon has come quite a long way, especially as the company seems to be starting from scratch and doesn’t have the decades of expertise that American and Taiwanese firms have. American sanctions are likely pushing Chinese companies to develop alternatives to chips that have had export controls applied to them, and we’ve seen innovations like “tock-tock-tick” strategy to help close the gap.
(Score: 2, Offtopic) by GloomMower on Sunday March 02, @07:16AM (2 children)
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @11:21AM
Your comment is misplaced, but here you go...
https://figshare.com/articles/journal_contribution/Supporting_information/28139099?file=51847601 [figshare.com]
Unfortunately, the captured images require post-processing...but that's par for the course when it comes to astronomy.
(Score: 5, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @05:16PM
(Score: 5, Flamebait) by gnuman on Sunday March 02, @11:07AM (6 children)
So, who did the ban first??
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/trump-admin-eyes-stricter-china-chip-curbs-building-on-biden-s-policy-report/ar-AA1zLvjF [msn.com]
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/08/tech/us-china-hbm-chips-hnk-intl/index.html [cnn.com]
It seems to me that China doesn't want to rely on "unreliable" sources of tech, as whatever they want to buy is getting banned. Then Americans are screaming about "trace deficits" but are banning China from buying stuff...
I guess if US wants a war with China, continue on this ban this and ban that path and then chickens come to roost because there'll be little left to lose.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by FunkyLich on Sunday March 02, @01:20PM (5 children)
Ineed so. As it is, the lead of whatever USA has in comparison to China is only current and "right now". and I don't think that there is that many things where there is such a lead. the gap in between is tightening very fast as well. It really won't be long till China will come up with its own designs of CPU. Already they produce almost everything there is electronic in the world. As soon as they will also get the right designs done (and they will, there is no questioning that. It will happen sooner rather than later even) then truly, China will not need anything from anyone else, while USA will need most anything from everyone else, just as they currently do. Unless they will be able to get back to produce all what is needed in the USA. But that has been demonstrated time and again that it never happens as fast as China does it. And even when and if it will happen, it will be a few times more expensive. It's going to be fun to see the choices of the rest of the world where they want to buy from, and also how happy will be the american population itself when everything they buy will cost at least 3 times than what it currently does. But it will probably have a small sticker with "MAGA" there so that's good. Hopefully a little bit of orange juice will increase the happiness even more.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @02:24PM
Though with all the gun enthusiasts it is a bit surprising the US doesn't do better in those shooting competitions. Not saying they don't win golds from time to time but...
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday March 02, @03:20PM (1 child)
because they take the long view and the people in power there aren't outwardly obvious billionaires trying to rape everyone else in the country.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 03, @01:11AM
How to get to the top of China's Communist Party: https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-19876372 [bbc.com]
China has elections and more than One Party in theory but that's a bit like the US having elections and more than Two Parties.
However so far their "pre-approved" candidates seem less senile, crazy and crappy as the ones pre-approved by the Democrats and Republicans.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by gnuman on Sunday March 02, @08:36PM
Like I wrote before. As long as you innovate, the side that copies will *always* be behind because you can't win an innovation race by copying. Since China was just copying, mostly, they were always behind. Their chips non-copied chips were just exploratory stuff that didn't get much usage. Everyone still relied on Intel and AMD and Arm. But if you can't buy these, then what? You are forcing China to innovate!! And so China is starting to innovate. Unlike Soviet Union, they actually have capabilities to innovate and implement some tech. By forcing China to innovate, US is possibly making more long term pain for itself.
China is not Soviet Union. China exports only about 20% of their exports to US. They exported $3.5T in 2023 and US imports from China were about $600B. If US even cut these exports by 100% today, that would just cause 20% overproduction in China... Soviet Union didn't really trade outside their small block and even internal trade was limited. China trades with the world. It's the US that is not the main trading partner for most of the world anymore. Maybe this is not understood somehow and some think you can "contain" China's trade by ??? magic?
And finally, if US wants to compete on manufacturing with China ... do they expect same salaries as China? Or actually lower, because the "great tariff moat" will be against US exports too as every country will definitely retaliate. Maybe US will be happy to manufacture stuff just for themselves then?
Just my opinions here. But these ideas that Trump is flying around, are just bad ideas.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Monday March 03, @03:25AM
It's also, in a lot of cases, asking the wrong question. What you want to know is "does it do the job", not "does it have bigger numbers than everything else on someone's scoreboard right this minute". For an awful lot of use types anything from the last 10-15 years will be fine, and if it's reasonably cheap and with low(ish) power usage all the better.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by dwilson98052 on Sunday March 02, @05:04PM
....12th gen stability I'd buy one.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Username on Sunday March 02, @05:42PM (2 children)
Tsmc, amd and intel's latest and greatest are made in China. Sure, a different political section of China, but Chinese none the less.
Even if the chicom chip isn't as fast, it has zero exploitable backdoors that the globalist chips have.
(Score: 4, Touché) by dwilson98052 on Sunday March 02, @06:05PM (1 child)
"zero exploitable backdoors"
LOL
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Monday March 03, @05:02AM
On first glance it seems funny. But I don't think it is.
While everything potentially has exploitable backdoors in the hardware, history has shown that the ones that have the most of them are the USA made ones. Snowden's revelations were an eye opener to this. Arguably, Intel's Spectre twins are vulnerabilities, but if we allow ourselves a bit of propaganda and speculation like we do in everything else nowadays, maybe they were backdoors too which simply were discovered when they were not supposed to.
But back at the funny-non-funny part. Let's imagine that countryX which produces cpuX. GovernmentX uses exploits and bacdoors of cpuX to monitor eveything what its normal citizens do. There also exist countryY that produces cpuY. Also govermentY uses all in cpuY to monitor its own citizens. We also imagine that govermentX can't use the backdoors of cpuY and neither governmentY can use the backdoors of cpuX. And here are the dilemmas: Which cpu would a normal citizenX preffer to use; which cpu would a normal citizenY preffer to use. I would guess that any random citizen would want to use the cpu which keeps him/her the safest from its own goverment's prying eyes. If it is known you're being watched from some government, it's best to be one that has the least impact in your everyday random life, isn't it? Or in other words, you'd preffer a cpu that has no known exploits for the ones that matter for you and can influence your daily random life. Thus effectively increasing your privacy.