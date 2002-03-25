Stories
Superelastic Alloy That Functions in Extreme Temperatures Could Aid Space Exploration

posted by janrinok on Monday March 03, @11:50AM
Science

taylorvich writes:

https://techxplore.com/news/2025-02-superelastic-alloy-functions-extreme-temperatures.html

Researchers at Tohoku University have developed a titanium-aluminum (Ti-Al)-based superelastic alloy. This new material is not only lightweight but also strong, offering the unique superelastic capability to function across a broad temperature range—from as low as -269°C, the temperature of liquid helium, to +127°C, which is above the boiling point of water.

This discovery holds significant potential for a variety of applications, including space exploration and medical technologies. Details of the findings are published in the journal Nature.

Sheng Xu, an Assistant Professor at Tohoku University's Frontier Research Institute for Interdisciplinary Sciences, emphasized the importance of the alloy's wide operational temperature range. "This alloy is the first of its kind to maintain superelasticity at such an extreme range of temperatures while remaining lightweight and strong, which opens up a variety of practical applications that were not possible before.

"The alloy's properties make it ideal for future space missions, such as creating superelastic tires for lunar rovers to navigate the extreme temperature fluctuations on the moon's surface."

The alloy's flexibility at extremely low temperatures makes it a promising material for applications in the forthcoming Hydrogen Society and various other industries. Of course, the alloy can be used in everyday applications requiring flexibility, such as medical devices like stents.

Currently, most shape-memory alloys—materials capable of regaining their original shape after force is removed—are limited to specific temperature ranges. The new Ti-Al-based alloy overcomes this limitation, offering wide applicability in fields that require materials with exceptional strength and flexibility, from space exploration to everyday medical tools.

Journal Reference: Song, Y., Xu, S., Sato, S. et al. A lightweight shape-memory alloy with superior temperature-fluctuation resistance. Nature 638, 965–971 (2025). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-08583-7

Original Submission


(1)

  by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 03, @01:24PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 03, @01:24PM

    chuckling over that one...

    by RamiK on Monday March 03, @04:28PM

      by RamiK (1813) on Monday March 03, @04:28PM (#1395115)

      Technically it's not a joke if it can solve the hydrogen storage problem.

(1)