Google didn't tell Android users much about Android System SafetyCore before it hit their phones, and people are unhappy. Fortunately, you're not stuck with it.
On Nov. 7, 2024, Google released a System update for Android 9 and later, which included a new service, Android System SafetyCore. Most of these patches were the usual security fixes, but SafetyCore was new and different. Google said in a developer note that the release was an "Android system component that provides privacy-preserving on-device user protection infrastructure for apps."
The update said nothing else. This information left ordinary users in the dark and, frankly, did little for programmers, either.
After the release, in a listing of new Google Messages security features, while not mentioning SafetyCore by name, Google described the service's functionality: "Sensitive Content Warnings is an optional feature that blurs images that may contain nudity before viewing and then prompts with a 'speed bump' that contains help-finding resources and options, including to view the content. When the feature is enabled, and an image that may contain nudity is about to be sent or forwarded, it also provides a speed bump to remind users of the risks of sending nude imagery and preventing accidental shares."
Google assured users in the note that: "Sensitive Content Warnings doesn't allow Google access to the contents of your images, nor does Google know that nudity may have been detected."
However, we now know SafetyCore does more than detect nude images. Its built-in machine-learning functionality can also target, detect, and filter images for sensitive content.
Google told ZDNET: "SafetyCore is a new Google system service for Android 9+ devices that provides the on-device infrastructure for securely and privately performing classification to help users detect unwanted content. Users control SafetyCore, and SafetyCore only classifies specific content when an app requests it through an optionally enabled feature."
According to GrapheneOS, a security-oriented Android Open Source Project (AOSP)-based distro: "The app doesn't provide client-side scanning used to report things to Google or anyone else. It provides on-device machine-learning models that are usable by applications to classify content as spam, scams, malware, etc. This allows apps to check content locally without sharing it with a service and mark it with warnings for users."
[...] So, if you wish to uninstall or disable SafetyCore, take these steps:
Open Settings: Go to your device's Settings app
Access Apps: Tap on 'Apps' or 'Apps & Notifications'
Show System Apps: Select 'See all apps' and then tap on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner to choose 'Show system apps'
Locate SafetyCore: Scroll through the list or search for 'SafetyCore' to find the app
Uninstall or Disable: Tap on Android System SafetyCore, then select 'Uninstall' if available. If the uninstall option is grayed out, you may only be able to disable it
Manage Permissions: If you choose not to uninstall the service, you can also check and try to revoke any SafetyCore permissions, especially internet access
However, some have reported that SafetyCore reinstalled itself during system updates or through Google Play Services, even after uninstalling the service. If this happens, you'll need to uninstall SafetyCore again, which is annoying.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by looorg on Monday March 03, @09:41PM (4 children)
So does it look for a lot of fleshy coloured pixels or "banana" shapes or is it "AI" again? Cause a lot of the older or other scanners have been weird in that way and the amount of "sensitive content" is picked up that turned out to be false positives was/is staggering.
One would imagine that if I or a significant other wanted to send each other "sensitive content" images I don't want Pervy Uncle Google to have a look at it first and then decide if that is ok for me and the other party before it shows said images.
(Score: 4, Funny) by turgid on Monday March 03, @10:05PM (3 children)
Well, you see this sort of thing has "applications." There will be humans overseeing it. Obviously, they'll be able to do "quality control checks" on the data. We are the dead.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Insightful) by janrinok on Tuesday March 04, @12:59AM (2 children)
How am I supposed to moderate that? I read it with the appropriate sarcastic mental voice, I laughed wryly as I did so, and then was brought to a sudden stop by the insightful message!
So I'm giving it a Funny, but it deserves several other moderations too.
I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
(Score: 4, Informative) by aafcac on Tuesday March 04, @01:34AM
Moderation is easy, there's a dropdown followed by a button to press.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @03:15AM
I found that comment funny but the last statement was Grave. Pun intended.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday March 04, @01:01AM
AI still can't:
1. Drive (a vehicle)
2. Match faces (to databases of a million mug shots)
3. Create original content
And,
4. Discern pr0n.
I think computers will get there, but people want all this stuff yesterday. For free.