[...] In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub.

With Teams, users have access to many of the same core features they use in Skype, such as one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Additionally, Teams offers enhanced features like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free.

[...] During this transition period, users have a choice:

1. Move to Microsoft Teams for free. Over the coming days, we will roll out the ability for Skype users to sign into Teams (free) on any supported device using their Skype credentials—starting today with those who are part of both the Teams and Skype Insider programs. By logging in to Teams with a Skype account, chats and contacts will automatically appear in the app so you can quickly pick up where you left off.

During the transition period, Teams users can call and chat with Skype users and Skype users can do the same with Teams users. This helps ensure you can stay connected with everyone, regardless of the platform you're using during this transition.

2. Export your Skype data. If you prefer not to migrate to Teams, you can instead export your data including chats, contacts, and call history.

Skype will remain available until May 5, 2025, giving users time to explore Teams and decide on the option that works best for them.