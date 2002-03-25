from the I-have-1-dollar-there dept.
The next chapter: Moving from Skype to Microsoft Teams:
[...] In order to streamline our free consumer communications offerings so we can more easily adapt to customer needs, we will be retiring Skype in May 2025 to focus on Microsoft Teams (free), our modern communications and collaboration hub.
With Teams, users have access to many of the same core features they use in Skype, such as one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing. Additionally, Teams offers enhanced features like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free.
[...] During this transition period, users have a choice:
1. Move to Microsoft Teams for free. Over the coming days, we will roll out the ability for Skype users to sign into Teams (free) on any supported device using their Skype credentials—starting today with those who are part of both the Teams and Skype Insider programs. By logging in to Teams with a Skype account, chats and contacts will automatically appear in the app so you can quickly pick up where you left off.
During the transition period, Teams users can call and chat with Skype users and Skype users can do the same with Teams users. This helps ensure you can stay connected with everyone, regardless of the platform you're using during this transition.
2. Export your Skype data. If you prefer not to migrate to Teams, you can instead export your data including chats, contacts, and call history.
Skype will remain available until May 5, 2025, giving users time to explore Teams and decide on the option that works best for them.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @02:19AM
Just leave the mothership.
Convince your company to do the same.
(Score: 2) by dwilson98052 on Tuesday March 04, @02:22AM (1 child)
...fuck that... not happening.
I'm tired of MS nerfing everything and generally making computing worse ever since the blew their load on creating nothing but chrome apps.
Sure, you can build good chrome apps.... but MS can't, so fuck em.
I'll take my toys and go somewhere else to play.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday March 04, @02:39AM
You've stuck with Skype this long? That's impressive inertia, it's been firmly in M$' grasp for over a decade.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @02:46AM (1 child)
Been forced to use Teams by a couple of customers for our engineering services. So far I've refused to download the software to my laptop, instead use the browser version in Firefox, which has a few quirks:
If I zoom the main window to make things readable (crtl+scroll-wheel) in one open tab, that zoom level is applied to all the other MS-Teams & Sharepoint/OneNote tabs...some of which need to be zoomed the other way to make _them_ readable. I'm getting good at zooming in and out(which feels ridiculous).
After a few weeks of light chatting in Teams, scrolling up to see some old post takes forever (that may be a function of the company cloud that hosts this instance of Teams?) After heavy use for a few months, scrolling up more than a few pages is pretty much a losing battle.
All open chats are displayed in the left nav bar, which would be fine if I only had one customer. As it is, there's no way I've found to open a new instance, so I have to be really careful to not mix up chats between the different customers.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday March 04, @03:46AM
The entire thing is annoying and frustrating.
Not a fan, but because it kinda works and is included with Microsoft products, its ubiquitous.
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Tuesday March 04, @03:43AM (1 child)
I hope I'm still alive when Teams is retired.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @04:07AM
Will happen when Azure falls.