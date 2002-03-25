from the bingo-2025-looks-promising dept.
NASA Is Watching a Vast, Growing Anomaly in Earth's Magnetic Field:
NASA has been monitoring a strange anomaly in Earth's magnetic field: a giant region of lower magnetic intensity in the skies above the planet, stretching out between South America and southwest Africa.
[...] The South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA) – likened by NASA to a 'dent' in Earth's magnetic field, or a kind of 'pothole in space' – generally doesn't affect life on Earth, but the same can't be said for orbital spacecraft (including the International Space Station), which pass directly through the anomaly as they loop around the planet at low-Earth orbit altitudes.
During these encounters, the reduced magnetic field strength inside the anomaly means technological systems onboard satellites can short-circuit and malfunction if they become struck by high-energy protons emanating from the Sun.
These random hits may usually only produce low-level glitches, but they do carry the risk of causing significant data loss, or even permanent damage to key components – threats obliging satellite operators to routinely shut down spacecraft systems before spacecraft enter the anomaly zone.
[...] "The magnetic field is actually a superposition of fields from many current sources," geophysicist Terry Sabaka from NASA's Goddard Space Flight Centre in Greenbelt, Maryland explained in 2020.
[...] A study published in July 2020 suggested the phenomenon is not a freak event of recent times, but a recurrent magnetic event that may have affected Earth since as far back as 11 million years ago.
If so, that could signal that the South Atlantic Anomaly is not a trigger or precursor to the entire planet's magnetic field flipping, which is something that actually happens, if not for hundreds of thousands of years at a time.
Journal Reference: DOI: https://doi.org/10.1002/2016SW001525
(Score: 3, Funny) by Tork on Tuesday March 04, @06:48AM (2 children)
🏳️🌈 Proud Ally 🏳️🌈
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @08:24AM (1 child)
A rocket scientist once told me that it doesn't matter how good the radiation hardening of your onboard computer is. It always reboots when your satellite flies over the South Atlantic Anomaly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @01:43PM
Ah yes, the Bermuda Triangle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @09:36AM (1 child)
The mission was operated by Firefly Aerospace which was paid for NASA. The taxpayers' payments thus cover both the mission itself and Firefly Aerospace's exorbitant profits. That is in contrast to the old method where NASA wastefully paid for just the mission alone and left profits out of the equation. It'd be one thing if Firefly Aerospace did this on its own, but it did not, the money came from NASA and thus the taxpayers footed the bill for the corporate profits.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @01:46PM
Blah blah blah Firefly Festival blah blah blah. And your point is?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by anubi on Tuesday March 04, @11:27AM (1 child)
While horsing around trying to implement the elliptical geometries in an Arduino for calculating sunrise, sunset, latitude, and local "solar time" ( "noon" being defined as midway between sunrise and sunset ), I ran across a rather unusual phenomena while investigating how to implement the "analemma" correction.
It's called the "Dzhanibekov Effect" and describes a peculiar rotational phenomena concerning three axes of rotation. It was highly classified by the Russians for quite some time and many studiers of ancient Mayan calendar maker's greatest fears is that the ancients knew something we did not - end of 2012.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=mayan+calendar+rollover+2012 [duckduckgo.com]
The Mayan Calendar Rollover.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=youtube+Earth+Disaster%3A+Dzhanibekov+Effect [duckduckgo.com]
I found this puzzling, especially given the earths core may not be perfectly symmetrical, and geologists have discovered historic reversals of the Earth's magnetic field.
I will leave this here to invite yet more puzzlement.
What started out as a way to help small family farmers optimize solar panel management and synchronize farm operations to Nature's time ( the same time Roosters and the other animals sync to ) turned into a wild goose chase for me...one I am still in pursuit of.
I was just trying to build a box that one connects to a solar panel and a truck battery, and it would watch the daily power cycling from the panel and deduce from that what it's latitude is and estimate the time as the animals would see it, that is, all based from the Sun's path over the sky over periods of 365.25 Julian Days, using the POSIX time format. It would like being given it's Latitude, but if you don't, it'll converge on it pretty close within a year.
You know..given what the Sun has been doing, what is it apt to do tomorrow?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday March 04, @01:51PM
Are you factoring in the Sun's 11 year (magnetic) cycle?