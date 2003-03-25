More than a year ago I wrote a document that I named "UEFI fact sheet". The purpose was to create a more truthful counterpart to a similarly named document which the UEFI forum was spreading on various Internet sites. For a long time my document was the first search result on most search engines when searching for "UEFI fact sheet". Recently I noticed that Bing (which is owned and maintained by Microsoft) had put my document to the second page of search results, and the first result now points to a disinformation document that is published by the UEFI forum.

For some reason the UEFI firmware is often being advocated by telling actual lies about both UEFI and BIOS, which is supposedly meant to be completely replaced by UEFI. Although these lies are technically not true, they have somehow achieved the status of an "official truth", to such extent that those claims are now everywhere and it is easier to find online sources that support them than it is to find those that don't. Those lies are being spread in such a determined manner that if you try to correct those claims in the articles of the Finnish Wikipedia, the changes are immediately reverted and you even get personally attacked by the user who reverted the changes.

In general the most hardworking UEFI advocates seem to be people who don't do stuff like install alternative operating systems on their computers. They certainly don't write computer code that would have something to do with the motherboard's firmware or interface with the peripheral devices.

The need for UEFI-type motherboard firmware is usually reasoned with seven main arguments: [...]