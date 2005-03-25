"What kind of pissing contest is this?":
Over the past few years, the tech industry has gone from cushy landing pad for STEM grads to a cesspit of corporate greed, where grueling hours are commonplace, and layoffs could strike at any moment.
Unfortunately for employees of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, the squeeze is just getting started.
In an internal memo sent out Wednesday and obtained by the New York Times, Google cofounder Sergey Brin — who's been mostly absent from the company since 2019, except when issuing edicts about the importance of AI — made it clear he wants his peons to focus even harder on developing artificial general intelligence (AGI), the long-promised "next step" in AI intelligence.
"I recommend being in the office at least every weekday," Brin wrote, implying that good employees should also spend a few weekends in the office.
"60 hours a week is the sweet spot of productivity," Brin added, stating that a "number of folks work less than 60 hours and a small number put in the bare minimum to get by... This last group is not only unproductive but also can be highly demoralizing to everyone else."
Google's current policy only mandates three in-office days, so the boss' memo comes across as a heavy-handed suggestion — especially at a corporation that's been criticized for unfairly distributing performance evaluations, leading to arbitrary layoffs.
The crunch comes after waves of layoffs sent over 13,000 employees packing in recent years. Though Google posted $26.3 billion in profit as recently as last October, it continues to downsize and outsource full-time jobs in a bid to siphon its operating budget into AI development.
[...] Should AGI ever arrive, it would have huge implications for labor and the broader economy. The trouble is, despite all the hype promising otherwise, there's little indication developers are actually closing in on the revolutionary tech. In fact, most evidence has instead been pointing toward a slowdown in AI progress.
[...] "Why do we need to have the biggest model? What kind of pissing contest is this?" asked Timnit Gebru on a 2023 episode of the podcast Tech Won't Save Us.
Gebru is the founder and executive director of the Distributed AI Research Institute — and used to work on Google's ethical AI team, but was sacked by the company after publishing a paper highlighting the environmental, social, and financial risks posed by AI.
"Because [those building AGI are] the loudest, and have the most money right now," Gebru continued, "they also influence any type of AI discourse because they try to make it look as if everything they're building is that — AGI or has AGI characteristics."
That certainly looks to be the case for Google, where billionaire executives employ vast armies of subcontractors to smooth over the rough edges of its increasingly expensive AI products.
[...] It wasn't immediately clear how many hours a week Brin spends working in his office, as Google didn't respond to a request for comment.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday March 06, @03:32PM (2 children)
All of my friends have quit that hellhole now.
(Score: 3, Touché) by AnonTechie on Thursday March 06, @03:46PM
Enshittification of Google continues ...
(Score: 3, Interesting) by zocalo on Thursday March 06, @04:10PM
Everything else being equal, given a choice between - say - $120k/year but 60 hour weeks or $90k/year for 40 hour weeks, some people might be quite happy to put the hours in for the extra cash, but others might prefer a different work-life balance and take the lower salary in exchange for more personal time. Make it clear up-front so there are no surprises and everyone should be happy with the results, obfuscate and you're going those putting in the "bare minimum" Sergey is complaining about because that's what they expected the job to be.
Also, are these supposed to be a wage or salary related positions Sergey is talking about? If it's the former, then maybe they should pay by hour, have people clock in and out, have line manager make sure they achieve the expected level of hourly performance, then pay them for the the hours they work. However, if it's a salary, then it's on the line manager to set objectives with the employee and then down to the employee how many hours they work as long they get the job done to the required standard. If they're good at their job, that might take 40hrs or less, if they're not so good then it might take 60hrs or more, but there definitely isn't a one-size-fits-all solution.
(Score: 3, Funny) by turgid on Thursday March 06, @03:43PM
I'd better sell my US Dollars before the currency becomes too much of a joke. It's almost as if America wants to kill itself. These people are unhinged. I believe Canada is threatening to turn off the electricity to some US customers?
(Score: 5, Informative) by BsAtHome on Thursday March 06, @03:46PM
Welcome to the Church of Google. All google employees are devote believers and should be paying google for the privilege of having a job at google. They should be thankful. They should worship the google C-leaders^H^H^H^H^H^H^HGods. Mantras of devotion must be heard. Cash must roll from low to high. True believers pay for the privilege. Others will be purged. So say the Gods.
(Score: 1) by shrewdsheep on Thursday March 06, @04:09PM
Google has clearly jumped the shark. Brin starts imitating Musk/Zuck. How deep can one fall?
