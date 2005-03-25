BP shuns renewables in return to oil and gas:
BP has announcedit will cut its renewable energy investments and instead focus on increasing oil and gas production.
The energy giant revealed the shift in strategy on Wednesday following pressure from some investors unhappy its profits and share price have been lower than its rivals.
BP said it would increase its investments in oil and gas by about 20% to $10bn (£7.9bn) a year, while decreasing previously planned funding for renewables by more than $5bn (£3.9bn).
The move comes as rivals Shell and Norwegian company Equinor have also scaled back plans to invest in green energy and US President Donald Trump's "drill baby drill" comments have encouraged investment in fossil fuels.
Murray Auchincloss, BP's chief executive, said the energy giant had gone "too far, too fast" in the transition away from fossil fuels, and that its faith in green energy was "misplaced".
He said BP would be "very selective" in investing in businesses working on the energy transition to renewables going forward, with funding reduced tobetween $1.5bn and $2bn per year.
He said this was part of a strategy "reset" by the company to focus on boosting returns for shareholders.
Helge Lund, chair of BP, added that the new direction of the firm had "cash flow growth" at its heart.
Shares in the company climbed before Tuesday's announcement but fell shortly after.
BP is one of several firms in the energy industry to return focus on oil and gas production, which has seen an increase in profits as prices have increased following lows seen during the Covid pandemic.
The firm said it plans to increase its production to between 2.3 million and 2.5 million barrels of oil per day by 2030, with hopes of "major" oil and gas projects starting by the end of 2027.
Mr Auchincloss is under pressure to boost profits from some shareholders, including the influential activist group Elliot Management, which took a near £4bn stake in the £70bn company to push for more investment in oil and gas.
In 2024, BP's net income fell to $8.9bn (£7.2bn), down from $13.8bn the previous year.
However, some other shareholders, as well as environmental groups have voiced concerns over switching focus back to fossil fuel production.
Last week, a group of 48 investors called on the company to allow them a vote on any potential plans to move away from commitments to renewables.
[...] The decrease in renewables will cover biogas, biofuels and electric vehicle charging projects, while BP will look to "capital-light partnerships" in other green energy such as wind and solar.
BP has already placed its offshore wind business in a joint venture with Japanese company Jera and is looking to find a partner to do the same with its solar business.
Five years ago, BP set some of the most ambitious targets among large oil companies to cut production of oil and gas by 40% by 2030, while significantly ramping up investment in renewables.
But in 2023, the company lowered this oil and gas reduction target to 25%.
In the five years since former chief executive Bernard Looney first unveiled his strategy, shareholders have received total returns including dividends of 36%.
In contrast, shareholders in rivals Shell and Exxon have seen returns of 82% and 160% respectively.
(Score: 2) by corey on Friday March 07, @06:07AM
This is conjecture and it could have been in the works for a while, but it really does feel like all the C-suites are unleashing their inner desires on the world. With all the going-full-evil happening with Musk, Bezos, Zuckerberg, Pichai (refer about 3-5 stories earlier than this one) ever since Donald was elected, it seems this BP move was just the next one in line. It's like they all want to collectively destroy humanity. Let's all go full tilt conservative, religious, work 60hr weeks, and destroy the biosphere! Yeah, baby, yeah!