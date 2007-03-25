Tests reveal a lack of microbial diversity on board. That's been linked to health issues in other settings:
With air filters and weekly wipe-downs and vacuuming, NASA goes to great lengths to keep the International Space Station clean so that astronauts stay healthy. But astronauts still often experience health problems like immune dysfunction, skin rashes and other inflammatory conditions. One reason may be because the ISS might be too clean, a new study suggests.
Microbes, tiny living organisms like bacteria and viruses, play an important role in human health. But samples of surfaces in the ISS reflect a striking lack of microbial diversity, Rodolfo Salido Benítez, a bioengineer at University of California, San Diego, and colleagues report February 27 in Cell.
[...] Inside and outside the body, microbes compete for resources and space, so maintaining a diverse set keeps any one of them from taking over and causing an health problems. Low microbial diversity in hospitals, for example, leads to a higher risk of infection. Even the microbes in your house can affect your health. One study found that Amish communities have a lower risk of asthma than other communities with similar lifestyles because their household dust contains microbes from farm animals.
[...] Maintaining a healthy diversity of microbes in confined spaces will be a growing concern as astronauts spend more time in space and new missions begin. Scientists will need to test new ways of adding more "good germs" to the mix, like bringing animals aboard or stocking the ISS pantry with fermented foods, says Pieter Dorrestein, a chemical biologist at UC San Diego.
"The reality is that we're going to inhabit space at some point, so this work will give us the first insight in terms of the things that we need to add and remove," Dorrestein says. "The most important message that we can pass on is how important is to not only look at what's present, but also what's absent."
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday March 08, @12:56AM (1 child)
Well, that explains why ancient gods took celestial cow with them travelling...
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday March 08, @01:06AM
Or what happened to the first cowsmonaut [youtu.be] when it travelled into the monolith.
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Saturday March 08, @01:04AM
There's previously been [nih.gov] and currently is a fungus among us [science.org] in space, so sure, why not throw more microbes [youtu.be] into the mix? Maybe just keep them around in pill form and take them as probiotics instead.