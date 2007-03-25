Climate experts have long believed that a volcanic supereruption—a mind-bendingly powerful explosion capable of altering Earth’s atmosphere—could wipe out a significant portion of life. But a new survey of geological records suggests the aftermath wouldn’t be quite as apocalyptic. It would still be bad—just not end-of-the-world-as-we-know-it bad.

This refreshing burst of optimism comes courtesy of a group of University of St. Andrews environmental scientists who were examining ice cores pulled from Greenland and Antarctica, as well as sediment cores from near the equator in the Pacific.

The cores contained tiny specks of ash, embedded in layers connected to the time period of the Los Chocoyos supereruption, which occurred in what is now known as Guatemala’s Atitlán caldera. While the Smithsonian’s Global Volcanism Project dates the eruption to 84,000 years ago, St. Andrews geologists claim to have more accurately dated the ash to 79,500 years ago.

Just for a frame of reference, the most powerful eruption in recent memory occurred on June 12, 1991, when the Philippines’ Mount Pinatubo finally blew, after months of earthquakes and magma slowly seeping to the top. The resulting ash cloud was 22 miles (35 kilometers) high, and 20 million tons of sulfur was emitted into the atmosphere, leading to a 1 degree F (0.5 C) drop in global temperatures from 1991 to 1993, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. So much rock and magma was ejected that the mountain’s shape was irrevocably altered, leaving behind a depression called a caldera that was 1.6 miles (2.5 kilometers) across. Because the signs of eruption were caught early, thousands of people were able to leave the area beforehand and commercial air travel steered clear. Even so, the force was so huge, $100 million of damage was caused to jets flying hundreds of kilometers away.

That eruption measured only a 6 on the Volcanic Explosivity Index. Los Chocoyos comes in at an 8, the lowest score required to register as a supereruption, which would still make it 100 times more powerful than Pinatubo.