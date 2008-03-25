AI company founders have a reputation for making bold claims about the technology's potential to reshape fields, particularly the sciences. But Thomas Wolf, Hugging Face's co-founder and chief science officer, has a more measured take.

In an essay published to X on Thursday, Wolf said that he feared AI becoming "yes-men on servers" absent a breakthrough in AI research. He elaborated that current AI development paradigms won't yield AI capable of outside-the-box, creative problem-solving — the kind of problem-solving that wins Nobel Prizes.

"The main mistake people usually make is thinking [people like] Newton or Einstein were just scaled-up good students, that a genius comes to life when you linearly extrapolate a top-10% student," Wolf wrote. "To create an Einstein in a data center, we don't just need a system that knows all the answers, but rather one that can ask questions nobody else has thought of or dared to ask."

Wolf's assertions stand in contrast to those from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who in an essay earlier this year said that "superintelligent" AI could "massively accelerate scientific discovery." Similarly, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has predicted AI could help formulate cures for most types of cancer.

Wolf's problem with AI today — and where he thinks the technology is heading — is that it doesn't generate any new knowledge by connecting previously unrelated facts. Even with most of the internet at its disposal, AI as we currently understand it mostly fills in the gaps between what humans already know, Wolf said.

Some AI experts, including ex-Google engineer François Chollet, have expressed similar views, arguing that while AI might be capable of memorizing reasoning patterns, it's unlikely it can generate "new reasoning" based on novel situations.

Wolf thinks that AI labs are building what are essentially "very obedient students" — not scientific revolutionaries in any sense of the phrase. AI today isn't incentivized to question and propose ideas that potentially go against its training data, he said, limiting it to answering known questions.