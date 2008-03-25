A privately built spacecraft is tumbling aimlessly in deep space, with little hope of being able to contact its home planet. Odin is around 270,000 miles (434,522 kilometers) away from Earth, on a silent journey that's going nowhere fast.

California-based startup AstroForge launched its Odin spacecraft on February 26 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. The probe was headed toward a small asteroid to scan it for valuable metals, in service of the company's ambitious goal of mining asteroids for profit. AstroForge was also hoping to become the first company to launch a commercial mission to deep space with its in-house spacecraft, a dream that fell apart shortly after launch.

After Odin separated from the rocket, the company's primary ground station in Australia suffered major technical issues due to a power amplifier breaking, delaying AstroForge's first planned attempt to contact the spacecraft, the company revealed in an update on Thursday. The mission went downhill from there, as several attempts to communicate with Odin failed and the spacecraft's whereabouts were unknown. "I think we all know the hope is fading as we continue the mission," AstroForge founder Matt Gialich said in a video update shared on X.

AstroForge is working on developing technologies for mining precious metals from asteroids millions of miles away. The company launched its first mission in April 2023 to demonstrate its ability to refine asteroid material in orbit. Its initial task also did not go as planned, as the company struggled to communicate with its satellite.

For its second mission, AstroForge opted to build its spacecraft in-house to avoid some of the problems encountered during its first mission, Gialich told Gizmodo in an interview last year. AstroForge built the $3.5 million spacecraft in less than ten months. "We know how to build these craft. These have been built before. They just cost a billion fucking dollars. How do we do it for a fraction of the cost?" Gialich is quoted as saying in AstroForge's recent update. "At the end of the day, like, you got to fucking show up and take a shot, right? You have to try."