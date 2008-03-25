Stories
posted by janrinok on Saturday March 08, @03:37PM   Printer-friendly
Community members are experiencing a problem when trying to subscribe using Stripe. We have identified the probable cause but it will take at least a few days to rectify it.

For the moment I suggest that you either subscribe using Paypal or wait until the problem has been fixed. I will notify the community when the problem has been resolved.

If you cannot/will not use Stripe and you need to have a valid subscription to limit access to your journal then you can contact me (either as janrinok or admin (at) soylentnews (dot) org) via email and I can give you a short subscription grant of a few days to enable you to publish your journal.


