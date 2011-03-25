The East Pilbara Terrane (EPT), part of the Pilbara Craton of Western Australia, is a near-pristine, approximately 200 km diameter fragment of (mostly) Paleoarchaean (3.53–3.23 Ga) cratonic crust comprising domes of sodic granite (TTG) separated by steeply-inclined greenstone belts dominated by ultrabasic to basic volcanic rocks19 (Fig. 1b). Many interpret the EPT as a long-lived volcanic plateau formed by polyphase plume-driven magmatism, probably involving short-lived episodes of (proto)subduction19,20,21. More recently, it has been argued that the EPT ultimately formed at the site of a large bolide impact22, and that such an origin for the initiation of cratons may be generally applicable22,23.

Here, we report the discovery of an impact crater at the North Pole Dome, near the centre of the EPT (Fig. 1b, c). Exceptionally preserved shatter cones within a dominantly siliciclastic horizon (Fig. 2a, b), the Antarctic Creek Member (ACM), which has previously been shown to contain spherules (quenched and devitrified impact-melt droplets)24,25, provide unequivocal evidence for a hypervelocity meteorite impact 3.47 billion years ago. Both spherules and shatter cones are found within the same siliciclastic unit within the ACM, requiring at least two (one proximal, one distal) Paleoarchaean or earlier impact events7,26.

At the base of the Pilbara Supergroup, the 10–15 km thick Warrawoona Group is dominated by weakly metamorphosed ultramafic to mafic volcanic rocks with subordinate felsic volcanic/volcaniclastic rocks and chert19 (Fig. 1b, c). Pillow lavas near its base are pervasively hydrothermally altered and cut by chert–barite veins and overlain by chemical sediments (mostly chert) containing the oldest known (stromatolite) fossils27. At higher stratigraphic levels, within the core of a structural dome (the North Pole Dome; Fig. 1c), a 2–3 km thick sequence of ultramafic–mafic volcanic rocks (the Mount Ada Basalt) contains a thin (up to 20 m) sedimentary unit, the Antarctic Creek Member, which consists of (silicified and carbonate-altered) felsic to mafic volcaniclastic rocks, chert, argillite, arenite and jaspilite intruded by dolerite19,28.

The ACM preserves evidence for the oldest known meteorite impact in the form of one or more layers containing spherules19,24, interpreted by most as globally-distributed airfall impact ejecta19,24,25,29,30, but whose petrogenesis is debated31,32. It contains detrital zircon grains with 207Pb/206Pb ages of 3470 ± 2 Ma24, providing a maximum depositional age, but has not been dated directly. However, underlying felsic rocks near the base of the Mount Ada Basalt (3469 ± 3 Ma), and at the base of the overlying sequence of felsic volcanic rocks (the Duffer Formation; 3468 ± 2 Ma constrain deposition of the ACM to around 3470 Ma (3469.2 + 1.8/–1.2 Ma; ref. 19).

Fieldwork in 2021 in a small area of the North Pole Dome identified shatter cones throughout most of the thickness of the ACM (Fig. 2a; Supplementary Fig. 1). The shatter cones crop out more-or-less continuously for at least several hundred metres extending broadly northeast from where the ACM crosses the track at 21° 02' 54" S, 119° 23' 35" E (Fig. 1c). At outcrop, the variably curved surfaces of the shatter cones are smooth, with divergent and branching ribs and a mean apical angle of around 90° (Fig. 2a; Supplementary Information Fig. 1a–d; see also a 3D model at: https://sketchfab.com/3d-models/shatter-cone-2-cd89206c6d6b4765be766659a6e377da), similar to the average of literature values33. Although the orientation of individual cone axes varies, almost all are steeply inclined and splay (the ribs diverge) downwards (Fig. 2a; Supplementary Fig. 1a–d)33, consistent with a right-way-up stratigraphy19. On a larger scale, the cones are clearly visible as hut-like structures, some several metres tall, which extend across the hillside (Supplementary Fig. 1e).

Immediately overlying the shocked (shatter cone-bearing) ACM is a 5–10 m thick stratabound sequence of polymictic carbonate breccias (occupying the more strongly eroded gully in Supplementary Information Fig. 1e) containing angular fragments of underlying rocks, conspicuously chert (Supplementary Information Fig. 2). The stratabound layer of carbonate breccias is clearly distinct from the (very recent) calcrete deposits that cover the surface of many exposures, and includes distinctive orange dykes up to a metre thick (Supplementary Fig. 2b) that extend for many tens of metres into the footwall. Directly overlying the carbonate breccias are hydrothermally altered basalts (the upper part of the Mount Ada Basalt), which are pillowed near their base (Supplementary Fig. 1e, f) and contain layers of chert at higher stratigraphic levels. We have found no shatter cones in either the pillow basalts or carbonate breccias/dykes.

Shatter cones are the only unequivocal macroscopic indicator of a hypervelocity bolide impact33,34,35. Those discovered at the North Pole Dome (Fig. 2a, b; Supplementary Fig. 1), a structure interpreted by some as a volcanic edifice27, are exceptionally well preserved, retaining delicate features including striated and 'horse-tailed' conical fractures that rival those at the type locality at Steinheim, Germany36. The shatter cones occur within a lithologically and structurally complex, dominantly (at least locally) siliciclastic unit, the ACM, with very low zircon yield24, which we interpret as (subsequently silicified and lithified) subaqueous regolith formed by disaggregation of the uppermost basaltic crust (locally the lower Mount Ada Basalt) by impacts, of which portions were likely reworked, possibly by later impacts or their consequences (e.g., fall out, debris flows, tsunamis).[...]