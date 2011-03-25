from the there's-always-an-alternative-option dept.
Elon Musk's social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced massive outages throughout Monday morning that impacted thousands of users in the US and UK.
The outage came as platform monitor Downdetector said it had seen tens of thousands of reports from US users of technical issues affecting the platform.
There were more than 8,000 outage reports from UK users shortly before 14:00 GMT, following a brief but notable surge of reports on Monday morning.
Connection issues lasted for some users into the afternoon.
Many users trying to access the platform and refresh feeds on its app and desktop site during Monday's outages were met with a loading icon.
Musk claims the outages stemmed from a "massive cyber-attack" that originated "in the Ukraine area".
But the technology billionaire, who has been a frequent critic of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky, offered no evidence to support the claim and did not say whether or not he thought state actors were involved.
Earlier, he posted on X that "either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved".
[...] "We're not sure exactly what happened but there was a massive cyber-attack to try and bring down the X system with [Internet Protocol] addresses originating in the Ukraine area," Musk said in an interview with the Fox Business channel.
Alp Toker, director of Netblocks, which monitors the connectivity of web services, said its own metrics suggested the outages could well be linked to a cyber-attack.
"What we've been seeing is consistent with what we've seen in past denial of service attacks, rather than a configuration or coding error in the platform," he told the BBC.
Elon Musk's X social media platform is experiencing multiple outages. Downdetector.com says more than 28,000 users reported an outage at 11:28 a.m.
The social media platform X (FKA Twitter) went down three separate times with the longest outage lasting several hours starting around 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.
No official words has come from X save for a single tweet from owner Elon Musk claiming that the outage was due to a 'massive cyberattack.'
More than 40,000 Downdetector reports poured in from users during the second outage — around 35,000 during the third outage — stating that they couldn't even get the X website to load, and it spiked hard again for a third one.
Elon Musk Says DOGE Involvement is Making It Harder to Run His Businesses
Elon Musk says DOGE involvement is making it harder to run his businesses:
In an interview with Fox's Larry Kudlow on Monday, billionaire Elon Musk admitted that his involvement with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Donald Trump's initiative to reduce federal spending, is making it tougher to run his many businesses: X, Tesla, xAI, SpaceX, The Boring Company, Neuralink, and Starlink.
"How are you running your other businesses?" Kudlow asked at one point. "With great difficulty," Musk replied. "Frankly, I can't believe I'm here doing this."
Musk and DOGE, which has around 100 staffers — a number that Musk expects to climb to 200 — have been criticized for overpromising and underdelivering on spending cuts across U.S government agencies. Government contracting experts say that DOGE's online record of reductions contains inaccurate information and inflates claims of "savings" by including misleading math about contract cancellations.
DOGE has also put the U.S.'s data and computing infrastructure at risk through its work, according to cybersecurity analysts. DOGE staffers, some of whom have little experience working with government systems, have reportedly accessed agency data through insecure means and copied that data onto unprotected servers.
[...] While Musk complains that his work advising DOGE has stretched him thin, the billionaire has been accused of using the initiative to weaken regulations that oversee his business ventures.
When asked by Kudlow if he would extend his involvement in DOGE by "another year," Musk said, "Yeah." "We're just getting things done, as opposed to writing a report," Musk added. "Like, reports don't mean anything. You've got to actually take action."
