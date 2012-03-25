Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 11 submissions in the queue.

This ‘Dune’ Isn't Fiction. It's the Longest Conveyer Belt in the US and Moving Sand in Texas

posted by janrinok on Friday March 14, @04:29AM   Printer-friendly
/dev/random

owl writes:

https://apnews.com/article/conveyor-dune-oil-sand-texas-hydraulic-fracturing-1e98b8438de8dfa687118599ec2ff7f4

It's longer than the width of Rhode Island, snakes across the oil fields of the southwest U.S. and crawls at 10 mph – too slow for a truck and too long for a train.

It's a new sight: the longest conveyer belt in America.

Atlas Energy Solutions, a Texas-based oil field company, has installed a 42-mile long (67 kilometers) conveyer belt to transport millions of tons of sand for hydraulic fracturing. The belt the company named "The Dune Express" runs from tiny Kermit, Texas, and across state borders into Lea County, New Mexico. Tall and lanky with lids that resemble solar modules, the steel structure could almost be mistaken for a roller coaster.

In remote West Texas, there are few people to marvel at the unusual machine in Kermit, a city with a population of less than 6,000, where the sand is typically hauled by tractor-trailers. During fracking, liquid is pumped into the ground at a high pressure to create holes, or fractures, that release oil. The sand helps keep the holes open as water, oil and gas flow through it.

Original Submission


«  ASML To Open Beijing Facility Despite US Sanctions On China
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
This ‘Dune’ Isn't Fiction. It's the Longest Conveyer Belt in the US and Moving Sand in Texas | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 14, @04:41AM (1 child)

    by khallow (3766) Subscriber Badge on Friday March 14, @04:41AM (#1396328) Journal

    The conveyor belt, with a freight capacity of 13 tons (11.79 metric tonnes), was designed to bypass and trudge alongside traffic.

    From their website we get this description:

    The Dune Express is a fully electrified 42-mile overland frac sand conveyor system that originates at our mine in Kermit, Texas and ends just past the New Mexico / Texas state line, in Lea County, and is capable of moving 13 million tons of proppant per year.

(1)