It happens all the time. You're in a meeting, brainstorming with your team to uncover the next big idea. As the discussion unfolds, one of the standout ideas is yours—or so you thought. Suddenly, you realize a colleague is getting the credit.

You've just encountered an idea thief.

Despite the high reputational cost of being caught, idea theft is surprisingly common. A 2015 poll of 1,000 British workers revealed nearly half had their ideas stolen by colleagues, while 1 in 5 admitted to stealing an idea themselves.

Why is idea theft so common? And how do so many idea thieves get away with it? Zoe Kinias, professor of organizational behavior and sustainability at Ivey Business School, tackled these questions with her colleagues in a new study, "Social inattentional blindness to idea stealing in meetings," published in Scientific Reports.

Today's managers and executives are juggling more than ever, balancing diverse tasks in dynamic and information-rich workplaces. It's hard to stay fully informed and keep a finger on the pulse of everything that matters, experts say.

"As humans, our senses are constantly working together to create a vivid and detailed perception of the world," said Kinias. "Yet, our brains process only a tiny fraction of the information around us, leaving much unnoticed. This phenomenon, known as inattentional blindness, highlights just how selective our attention truly is."

Inattentional blindness offers profound opportunities for understanding complex social dynamics. But how do you study something most people fail to notice? Enter Theodore C. Masters-Waage, then a Ph.D. student at Singapore Management University, who approached Kinias—an expert in empowering workers—with a bold idea: leveraging virtual reality (VR) to explore social attention in the workplace.

"While VR has long been a powerful tool in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields, its use in organizational behavior research is still in its early days," Kinias said. "For this study, VR was essential. It allowed us to create a hyper-realistic scenario with complete control, enabling us to examine how subtle social changes influence where people focus, or fail to focus, their attention."

In their experiment, 154 participants used VR headsets to enter a virtual meeting, where they watched four team members brainstorm ideas. Their task was straightforward: Identify the best idea. But there was a twist—midway through the meeting, one person blatantly stole another's idea and claimed it as their own.

The results were surprising: While nearly all participants—more than 99%—could pinpoint the best idea, only 30% could recall who originally shared it. The study revealed that the person who swooped in and claimed the idea as their own reaped the rewards. In fact, 42 percent of participants mistakenly credited the idea thief.