Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw called the newly developed drug capable of regrowing human teeth an "amazing discovery" that could make dental implants obsolete. Imagine a world in which losing a tooth does not require the use of dentures or implants. Scientists in Japan have unearthed an important first in regenerative medicine: a medication that could enable humans develop a third set of teeth. This study, which focusses on a single gene responsible for tooth growth, has begun clinical testing and could be accessible for general use by 2030. If successful, this finding has the potential to improve dental treatment and provide hope to millions of people who are missing teeth.A team of Japanese researchers, lead by Dr. Katsu Takahashi of the Medical Research Institute Kitano Hospital in Osaka, has been studying the genetic principles of tooth development. Their findings build on a 2021 study published in Scientific Reports, which found that reducing the USAG-1 gene in mice resulted in the creation of new teeth.The USAG-1 gene produces a protein that suppresses tooth development. Researchers discovered that employing an antibody that disables this protein allowed mice to regenerate teeth. Encouraged by these findings, the team has shifted its focus to humans, assuming that comparable genetic systems exist within us.Handout images from the Medical Research Institute Kitano Hospital show before (top) and after images of the regrowth of teeth in a ferret (centre) and mice (R and L).Humans already have a hidden third set of teeth

One of the most intriguing aspects of this discovery is that humans already have the potential to grow a third set of teeth. "The idea of growing new teeth is every dentist's dream," Dr Takahashi told Mainichi. "We're hoping to see a time when tooth regrowth medicine is a third choice alongside dentures and implants."While most people develop only two sets of teeth—baby teeth and permanent teeth—some individuals with a condition called hyperdontia naturally grow extra teeth. This suggests that the body already has the biological framework for an additional set. Scientists believe that activating these latent tooth buds using gene-targeting therapy could stimulate controlled regrowth in the general population.How this discovery could revolutionise dentistry