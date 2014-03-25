Advanced transmission technologies could sidestep permitting challenges and clear the bottleneck holding up hundreds of gigawatts' worth of renewable-energy projects:
US electricity consumption is rising faster than it has in decades, thanks in part to the boom in data center development, the resurgence in manufacturing, and the increasing popularity of electric vehicles.
Accommodating that growth will require building wind turbines, solar farms, and other power plants faster than we ever have before—and expanding the network of wires needed to connect those facilities to the grid.
But one major problem is that it's expensive and slow to secure permits for new transmission lines and build them across the country. This challenge has created one of the biggest obstacles to getting more electricity generation online, reducing investment in new power plants and stranding others in years-long "interconnection queues" while they wait to join the grid.
Fortunately, there are some shortcuts that could expand the capacity of the existing system without requiring completely new infrastructure: a suite of hardware and software tools known as advanced transmission technologies (ATTs), which can increase both the capacity and the efficiency of the power sector.
ATTs have the potential to radically reduce timelines for grid upgrades, avoid tricky permitting issues, and yield billions in annual savings for US consumers. They could help us quickly bring online a significant portion of the nearly 2,600 gigawatts of backlogged generation and storage projects awaiting pathways to connect to the electric grid.
The opportunity to leverage advanced transmission technologies to update the way we deliver and consume electricity in America is as close to a $20 bill sitting on the sidewalk as policymakers may ever encounter. Promoting the development and use of these technologies should be a top priority for politicians in Washington, DC, as well as electricity market regulators around the country.
[...] ATTs generally fall into four categories: dynamic line ratings, which combine local weather forecasts and measurements on or near the transmission line to safely increase their capacity when conditions allow; high-performance conductors, which are advanced wires that use carbon fiber, composite cores, or superconducting materials to carry more electricity than traditional steel-core conductors; topology optimization, which uses software to model fluctuating conditions across the grid and identify the most efficient routes to distribute electricity from moment to moment; and advanced power flow control devices, which redistribute electricity to lines with available capacity.
[...] So why are we not seeing an explosion in ATT investment and deployment in the US? Because despite their potential to unlock 21st-century technology, the 20th-century structure of the nation's electricity markets discourages adoption of these solutions.
For one thing, under the current regulatory system, utilities generally make money by passing the cost of big new developments along to customers (earning a fixed annual return on their investment). That comes in the form of higher electricity rates, which local public utility commissions often approve after power companies propose such projects.
That means utilities have financial incentives to make large and expensive investments, but not to save consumers money. When ATTs are installed in place of building new transmission capacity, the smaller capital costs mean that utilities make lower profits. For example, utilities might earn $600,000 per year after building a new mile of transmission, compared with about $4,500 per mile annually after installing the equipment and software necessary for line ratings. While these state regulatory agencies are tasked with ensuring that utilities act in the best interest of consumers, they often lack the necessary information to identify the best approach for doing so.
[...] In addition, federal agencies and state lawmakers should require transmission providers to evaluate the potential for using ATTs on their grid, or provide support to help them do so. FERC has recently taken steps in this direction, and it should continue to strengthen those actions.
Regulators should also provide financial incentives to transmission providers to encourage the installation of ATTs. The most promising approach is a "shared savings" incentive, such as that proposed in the recent Advancing GETS Act. This would allow utilities to earn a profit for saving money, not just spending it, and could save consumers billions on their electricity bills every year.
Finally, we should invest in building digital tools so transmission owners can identify opportunities for these technologies and so regulators can hold them accountable. Developing these systems will require transmission providers to share information about electricity supply and demand as well as grid infrastructure. Ideally, with such data in hand, researchers can develop a "digital twin" of the current transmission system to test different configurations of ATTs and help improve the performance and efficiency of our grids.
We are all too aware that the world often faces difficult policy trade-offs. But laws or regulations that facilitate the use of ATTs can quickly expand the grid and save consumers money. They should be an easy yes on both sides of the aisle.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 15, @12:13AM
"keeping costs low for consumers"
uh... my PG&E bill has DOUBLED over the past couple of years
(Score: 3, Insightful) by mcgrew on Saturday March 15, @12:19AM
Maybe we should stop wasting power on bitchcoin?
It is a disgrace that the richest nation in the world has hunger and homelessness.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday March 15, @12:48AM
Steel is a relatively shitty conductor (for a metal). I'm fairly sure here in Oz the powerlines are mostly aluminium. By weight/metre it's a better conductor than copper.