Whether you let others see the code you wrote nor not, the software does not exist in isolation.

All software has dependencies, and in the open source world this fact has been treated as a truth out in the open. Every free operating system, and in fact most modern-ish programming languages come with a package system to install software and to track and handle the web of depenencies, and you are supposed to use the corresponding package manager for the bulk of maintenance tasks.

So when the security relevant incidents hit, the open source world was fairly well stocked with code that did almost all the things that were needed for producing what became known as Software Bill of Materials, or SBOM for short.

So what would a Software Bill of Materials even look like?

Obviously nuts and bots would not be involved, but items such as the source code files in your project, any libraries or tools needed to build the thing would be nice-to-knows, and once you have the thing built, what other things -- libraries, suites of utilities, services that are required to be running or other software frameworks of any kind -- that are required in order to have the thing run are bivious items of interest.

So basically, any item your code would need comes out as a dependency, and you will find that your code has both build time and run time dependencies.