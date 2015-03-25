Quaise Energy reaches back to push geothermal power forward
Quaise Energy has been dazzling us lately with its bleeding-edge plans to tap super-deep, superheated steam as a global power source. Now, the company's reaching back over a century to adapt yesterday's technology for tomorrow's energy.
Quaise Energy can't be accused of being unambitious. Geothermal power has a tremendous potential for providing humanity with unlimited energy for the foreseeable future, but it suffers from the fact that it's only really practical in a few places where the sources of subterranean heat are close enough to the surface to be easily tapped.
What Quaise Energy wants to do is get around this by going straight to the source. In other words, instead of waiting for the heat to come to us, we go to the heat. Using a traditional rotary drill bit and a gyrotron-powered energy beam to burrow up to an incredible 12.4 miles (20 km) to a region in the Earth's crust that is heated to 500 °C (932 °F).
Not only would this make geothermal power accessible in almost any place that isn't a high mountain chain, it also brings a bonus. At this depth and that heat, water is heated and squashed to the point where it is supercritical. That is, when the temperature is above 373.9 °C (705.2 °F) and the pressure is over 218 atmospheres, the water enters a state where it is neither a liquid nor a gas. Instead, it behaves as a single homogeneous fluid and shifts from being an almost-liquid to an almost-gas depending on the current conditions.
When in a supercritical state, water has lower viscosity than liquid water, yet higher than steam, allowing for improved flow dynamics in turbines and heat exchangers. It also has lower thermal conductivity than liquid water but higher than that of dry steam, aiding heat transfer. It expands very rapidly when depressurized, and its specific heat capacity changes dramatically near the critical point, allowing for efficient energy absorption. This gives it higher thermal efficiency and the ability to hold 10 times more energy than regular water or steam.
If that isn't enough, it can even clean the pipes it's flowing through thanks to its ability to dissolve salts and other impurities.
[...] The question is, how to make it work? For the answer, Quaise went back to the first geothermal plant, Larderello 1, that opened in Italy in 1914. Instead of having one loop with water going into the Earth and then returning steam to the surface, this used two loops of water with one collecting the heat deep underground and the second swapping the heat from the first to bring it to the turbines on the surface.
[...] "The applications are diverse, from power plants to regional heating to domestic ground-source heat pumps, and there are a lot of fresh new eyes on the field," said Daniel W. Dichter of Quaise Energy. "There's a renaissance happening in geothermal right now."
There's a power crunch looming as AI and cloud providers ramp up data center construction. But a new report suggests that a solution lies beneath their foundations.
Advanced geothermal power could supply nearly two-thirds of new data center demand by 2030, according to an analysis by the Rhodium Group. The additions would quadruple the amount of geothermal power capacity in the U.S. — from 4 gigawatts to about 16 gigawatts — while costing the same or less than what data center operators pay today.
In the western U.S., where geothermal resources are more plentiful, the technology could provide 100% of new data center demand. Phoenix, for example, could add 3.8 gigawatts of data center capacity without building a single new conventional power plant.
Geothermal resources have enormous potential to provide consistent power. Historically, geothermal power plants have been limited to places where Earth's heat seeps close to the surface. But advanced geothermal techniques could unlock 90 gigawatts of clean power in the U.S. alone, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Advanced or enhanced geothermal encompasses a wide range of approaches, but generally they drill deeper and wider than before. That allows them to access hotter rocks — which translates into more power — and pack more geothermal wells onto a single property. The sector has seen a surge of startups in recent years, driven in part by knowledge and technology borrowed from oil and gas companies.
Fervo Energy, for example, was founded by former oil and gas engineers to expand geothermal's potential using horizontal drilling techniques perfected over the last few decades. The company raised over $200 million in 2024 on the heels of significant cost reductions in well drilling.
Another startup, Bedrock Energy, is drilling deep to minimize geothermal's footprint, allowing space-constrained office buildings and data centers to extract more power from their limited footprints. The company's specialized drilling rigs bore down more than 1,200 feet to tap consistent heat year-round.
Quaise Energy's technology sounds like something out of science fiction. The startup vaporizes rock using microwaves generated by gyrotrons. By skipping traditional drill bits, Quaise hopes to drill as deep as 12.4 miles (20 kilometers). At that depth, the rocks are nearly 1,000°F year-round, offering nearly limitless amounts of heat to drive generators or warm buildings.
While most companies are using Earth's ability to provide and store heat, another startup is using it to store energy another way. Sage Geosystems has been injecting water into wells under pressure. When power is needed, it can open the taps and run the water through a turbine, sort of like an upside-down hydroelectric dam.
Because geothermal power has very low running costs, its price is competitive with data centers' energy costs today, the Rhodium report said. When data centers are sited similarly to how they are today, a process that typically takes into account proximity to fiber optics and major metro areas, geothermal power costs just over $75 per megawatt hour.
But when developers account for geothermal potential in their siting, the costs drop significantly, down to around $50 per megawatt hour.
The report assumes that new generating capacity would be "behind the meter," which is what experts call power plants that are hooked up directly to a customer, bypassing the grid. Wait times for new power plants to connect to the grid can stretch on for years. As a result, behind the meter arrangements have become more appealing for data center operators who are scrambling to build new capacity.
Since geothermal energy may become widespread in an exponential growth scenario,
has anyone investigated the ecological or other effects of cooling deep layers of rock?