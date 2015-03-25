Stories
World's Smallest Microcontroller

posted by janrinok on Monday March 17, @08:36AM
Hardware

Undefined writes:

If you thought the Raspberry Pi's chip was dinky, well, get a load of the nattily named Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104, said to the world's smallest microcontroller or MCU and measuring a mere 1.38 mm².

If you look carefully at the image [...] , you can just make out the eight ball-grid connectors on the tiny 1.38 mm² chip package. In other words, that almost-invisible thing isn't just the silicon chip, but the entire chip package equivalent to a fully packaged CPU from Intel or AMD, not just the silicon inside. Yup, mind veritably blown. For reference, the package for the Broadcom BCM2712 chip that powers the Raspberry Pi 5 is about 20 mm². So you could fit about 200 of these things in the space the Broadcom BCM2712 takes up.

Despite the diminutive proportions, which Texas Instruments claims to be 38% smaller than any other MCU, this teensy spec of a chip packs a fully functional Arm 32-bit Cortex-M0+ CPU core running at a towering 24 MHz. It also has 16 KB of flash memory and 1 KB of SRAM.

  • (Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 17, @08:44AM (3 children)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday March 17, @08:44AM (#1396779)

    Time to brush up on my soldering skills! I wonder how well I can do with that Hakko soldering station, hmm.

    It looks like the pin pitch is about 0.4mm, should be plenty of space!

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by c0lo on Monday March 17, @09:25AM (2 children)

      by c0lo (156) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 17, @09:25AM (#1396780) Journal

      Time to brush up on my soldering skills!

      Why? The demo (dev?) board is priced, on Digikey [digikey.com], to just half a dozen eggs at today prices

      • (Score: 3, Touché) by janrinok on Monday March 17, @09:29AM (1 child)

        by janrinok (52) Subscriber Badge on Monday March 17, @09:29AM (#1396781) Journal

        Are they US eggs or Aussie eggs?

        I am not interested in knowing who people are or where they live. My interest starts and stops at our servers.
