If you thought the Raspberry Pi's chip was dinky, well, get a load of the nattily named Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104, said to the world's smallest microcontroller or MCU and measuring a mere 1.38 mm².

If you look carefully at the image [...] , you can just make out the eight ball-grid connectors on the tiny 1.38 mm² chip package. In other words, that almost-invisible thing isn't just the silicon chip, but the entire chip package equivalent to a fully packaged CPU from Intel or AMD, not just the silicon inside. Yup, mind veritably blown. For reference, the package for the Broadcom BCM2712 chip that powers the Raspberry Pi 5 is about 20 mm². So you could fit about 200 of these things in the space the Broadcom BCM2712 takes up.

