From https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2025/03/nist-selects-hqc-fifth-algorithm-post-quantum-encryption

NIST has chosen a new algorithm for post-quantum encryption called HQC, which will serve as a backup for ML-KEM, the main algorithm for general encryption.

HQC is based on different math than ML-KEM, which could be important if a weakness were discovered in ML-KEM.

NIST plans to issue a draft standard incorporating the HQC algorithm in about a year, with a finalized standard expected in 2027.

The overall process at NIST is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NIST_Post-Quantum_Cryptography_Standardization

The algo's "homepage" seems to be https://pqc-hqc.org/

Currently there only seems to be a C++ implementation; has anyone else found other implementations? Have you upgraded your software, including SN, to PQC?