Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

SoylentNews is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop. Only 13 submissions in the queue.

NIST Selects HQC as Fifth Algorithm for Post-Quantum Encryption

posted by janrinok on Monday March 17, @01:23PM   Printer-friendly
from the Cryptology-and-Glowies dept.
Security

VLM writes:

From https://www.nist.gov/news-events/news/2025/03/nist-selects-hqc-fifth-algorithm-post-quantum-encryption

NIST has chosen a new algorithm for post-quantum encryption called HQC, which will serve as a backup for ML-KEM, the main algorithm for general encryption.
HQC is based on different math than ML-KEM, which could be important if a weakness were discovered in ML-KEM.
NIST plans to issue a draft standard incorporating the HQC algorithm in about a year, with a finalized standard expected in 2027.

The overall process at NIST is https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NIST_Post-Quantum_Cryptography_Standardization

The algo's "homepage" seems to be https://pqc-hqc.org/

Currently there only seems to be a C++ implementation; has anyone else found other implementations? Have you upgraded your software, including SN, to PQC?

Original Submission


«  World's Smallest Microcontroller
This discussion was created by janrinok (52) for logged-in users only. Log in and try again!
NIST Selects HQC as Fifth Algorithm for Post-Quantum Encryption | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.