For the third time in recent memory, CloudFlare has blocked large swaths of niche browsers and their users from accessing web sites that CloudFlare gate-keeps. In the past these issues have been resolved quickly (within a week) and apologies issued with promises to do better:

2024-03-11: Cloudflare checks broken again?

2024-07-08: Cloudflare checks broken yet AGAIN?

2025-01-30: Cloudflare Verification Loop issues

This time around it has been over 6 weeks and CloudFlare has been unable or unwilling to fix the problem on their end, effectively stalling any progress on the matter with various tactics including asking browser developers to sign overarching NDAs:

Re: CloudFlare: summary and status

Some of the affected browsers:

• Pale Moon

• Basilisk

• Waterfox

• Falkon

• SeaMonkey

• Various Firefox ESR flavors

• Thorium (on some systems)

• Ungoogled Chromium

From the main developer of Pale Moon:

Our current situation remains unchanged: CloudFlare is still blocking our access to websites through the challenges, and the captcha/turnstile continues to hang the browser until our watchdog terminates the hung script after which it reloads and hangs again after a short pause (but allowing users to close the tab in that pause, at least). To say that this upsets me is an understatement. Other than deliberate intent or absolute incompetence, I see no reason for this to endure. Neither of those options are very flattering for CloudFlare. I wish I had better news.