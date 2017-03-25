A new concept of quantum gravity arising from entropy may be useful not only in the ever-present need to explain dark energy and dark matter, but might also edge closer to a grand unified theory of everything that we observe, and infer from our observations.

The fundamental idea is to relate the metric of Lorentzian spacetime to a quantum operator, playing the role of an renormalizable effective density matrix and to describe the matter fields topologically, according to a Dirac-Kähler formalism, as the direct sum of a 0-form, a 1-form and a 2-form. While the geometry of spacetime is defined by its metric, the matter fields can be used to define an alternative metric, the metric induced by the matter fields, which geometrically describes the interplay between spacetime and matter. The proposed entropic action is the quantum relative entropy between the metric of spacetime and the metric induced by the matter fields. The modified Einstein equations obtained from this action reduce to the Einstein equations with zero cosmological constant in the regime of low coupling. By introducing the G-field, which acts as a set of Lagrangian multipliers, the proposed entropic action reduces to a dressed Einstein-Hilbert action with an emergent small and positive cosmological constant only dependent on the G-field. The obtained equations of modified gravity remain second order in the metric and in the G-field. A canonical quantization of this field theory could bring new insights into quantum gravity while further research might clarify the role that the G-field could have for dark matter.

I was always fascinated by the geometrical nature of magnetism arising from electrical charge in motion, and yearned to extend the phenomenon to moving mass having a similar gravi-magnetism. It would be very interesting if entropy of the sources of the strong or weak (or both) nuclear, or other as yet un-described, forces manifests as the "monopole" very weak force that is gravity.