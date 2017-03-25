Valve has had SteamOS for a while now, but it was exclusive to the Steam Deck. That may change soon because a dedicated version for anyone to install on their PCs could be on the horizon.

Interesting details have popped up in a leak that suggests gamers may be able to finally consider ditching the traditional Windows operating system altogether. Let's discuss Valve's rumored SteamOS for desktop PCs and whether or not SteamOS can replace Windows 11.

[...] Over on X, the user @SadlyItsBradley made a post saying, "It's almost here," mentioning an image of a splash screen showing the SteamOS text. Reportedly, this isn't a community-created image but one that is present within the code for SteamOS, specifically shown for devices that aren't a Steam Deck.

According to the user, who seems to be well-versed in updates around Valve software and hardware, Valve has "pushed a ton of commits." This makes it seem like the company is preparing for "Steam OS general public release." Of course, Valve has not officially confirmed anything yet, so we should take this with a grain of salt. The rumor is definitely very exciting to hear, though, especially for gamers who increasingly develop more hate for Windows.

[...] With all this information in mind, Steam OS should be coming soon in 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on this topic, as we will definitely let you know if we know more.