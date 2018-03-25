Atari parts and accessories store Best Electronics stands bravely defiant against the march of time and technology, continuing to serve this increasingly niche retro hardware market — a whopping 41 years after it was set up.

As well as supplying parts, the store continues to source and make new parts, provide support, hints, and tips, and claims to have spent $100,000+ in engineering development. In contrast, the iconic and innovative Atari Corp. behind all the firm's home computers, and advanced consoles like the Lynx and Jaguar, went bankrupt in 1996, almost 30 years ago.

Many readers and writers here on Tom's Hardware will have grown up with Atari computers and consoles. Thus it's admirable to see exclusive new and upgraded parts like rubber domes for your ST / STE / Falcon computer keyboard and all Gold PCB boards for your CX series joysticks, plus lots of other parts, continue to be manufactured and supplied to Atari fans.

The retailer also stocks "a lifetime supply" of new-old products in some categories. Interestingly, it reveals many of these were warehoused from the "thousands and thousands of pallets of Atari goods" it bought when Atari Sunnyvale was liquidated.

As a previous owner of Atari ST, Falcon, Lynx and Jaguar hardware, looking through these products is like hunting through a treasure trove. Best Electronics says it lists 5,000+ Atari items on its site. But these are just the most popular items, so if you are after something that appears absent from the extensive parts and components lists, send the store an email to ask after it.

Alternatively, go back in retail time by ordering the Best Rev. 10 All Atari catalog — a paper catalog of over 220 pages, making it about half an inch thick and 1.4 pounds in weight. Helpfully, the catalog includes 330 pictures of Atari bits, as well as extras like prototype information, repair tips and tricks, a complete list of Atari custom chips and replacement ICs, and more. Check out the two-page sample and more information on the Best Electronics site.