Efforts are afoot to replace the GNU coreutils with Rust ones in future versions of Ubuntu - which also means changing the software license. Canonical plans to replace the current core utilities – from the GNU project and implemented in C – with the newer uutils suite, which is written in Rust. Rather than technical issues, most concerns raised in the discussion on Ubuntu Discourse are about licensing. As a product of the GNU project, the existing coreutils are licensed under the GPL – specifically, GPL 3. The Rust replacements are licensed under the much more permissive MIT license.
