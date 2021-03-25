Arthur T Knackerbracket has processed the following story:
A group of technology companies and lobbyists want the European Commission (EC) to take action to reduce the region's reliance on foreign-owned digital services and infrastructure.
In an open letter to EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty Henna Virkkunen, the group of nearly 100 organizations proposed the creation of a sovereign infrastructure fund to invest in key technology and lessen dependence on US corporations.
The letter points to recent events, including the farcical Munich Security Conference, as a sign of "the stark geopolitical reality Europe is now facing," and says that building strategic autonomy in key sectors is now an urgent imperative for European countries.
Signatories include aerospace giant Airbus, France's Dassault Systèmes, European cloud operator OVHcloud, chip designer SiPearl, open source biz Nextcloud, and a host of others including organizations such as the European Startup Network.
OVHcloud said the group was calling "for a collective industrial policy strategy to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and strategic autonomy. We are convinced this is the premise of what we hope will be a larger movement of the entire ecosystem."
Proposals include the sovereign infrastructure fund, which would be able to support public investment, especially in capital-intensive sectors like semiconductors, with "significant additional commitment of funds allocated and/or underwritten" by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and national public funding bodies.
It also suggests there should be a formal requirement for the public sector to "buy European" and source their IT requirements from European-led and assembled solutions, while recognizing that these may involve complex supply chains with foreign components.
[...] This isn't the first time that concerns about US hegemony in technology have been raised. Recently, the DARE project launched to develop hardware and software based on the open RISC-V architecture, backed by EuroHPC JU funding, while fears have been aired about the dominance of American-owned cloud companies in the European market.
Such concerns have been heightened by recent actions, such as the suggestion that the US might cut off access to Starlink internet services in Ukraine as a political bargaining strategy. Starlink owner Elon Musk later denied that this would ever happen.
The letter notes that these issues have already been set out by the EuroStack initiative, made up of many of the companies that signed the letter to EC President von der Leyen. The Register asked the European Commission to comment.
On the other side of the pond, the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA) recently published a report claiming that US companies face "substantial financial burdens" due to the European Union's digital regulations.
It says that US tech companies are losing "billions" through having to comply with regulations such as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), and having to obtain user consent for their data to be used for advertising purposes.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Saturday March 22, @12:22PM
They can't be losing billions if they are still there, doing business. They are just not making as much money as they would like to do, if there were no regulations. They are still making money after all. They don't run services in Europe as some kind of charity case.
I guess this was not what the US had in mind with all the treats of boycotts, tariffs and what not. Question is perhaps how soon euro-alternatives might be viable. Or perhaps this is just like in the USA where corporations like to flock around the "government" pork barrels to get themselves some, nearly, free money or do things on someone else cents.
(Score: 2) by FuzzyTheBear on Saturday March 22, @01:03PM
Right now consumers producers industries and governments everywhere are all at work to ditch the USA.
Retaliation in this fashion will prove Trump completely wronh about his tariffs war.
They're loosing business , they're loosing credibility and as a country turned the clock back a few hundred years.
Trump bankrupted a casino .. imagine that .. bankrupting a freaking casine.
He proved 6 times he knows zit about business in the form of 6 bankruptcies.
He's also known as Captain Banjruptcy for a reason.
He's going for the gold : bankrupting a whole country.
Here in Canada a change in consumers awareness about the country of origin of the procusts in food stores , even at WalMart we forced a change in their supply chain.
This is all for the best. When a supposedly friend stabs you in the back , trust's gone and we keep that in mind that what used to be a friend with a simple change of government has turned the USA into an enemy.
We don't forgive , we don't forget. We're Canadians and we'll all be better off without the USA>