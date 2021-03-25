As civilisations become more and more advanced, their power needs also increase. It's likely that an advanced civilisation might need so much power that they enclose their host star in solar energy collecting satellites. These Dyson Swarms will trap heat so any planets within the sphere are likely to experience a temperature increase. A new paper explores this and concludes that a complete Dyson swarm outside the orbit of the Earth would raise our temperature by 140 K !

The concept of a Dyson swarm is purely a hypothetical concept, a theorised megastructure consisting of numerous satellites or habitats orbiting a star to capture and harness its energy output. Unlike the solid shell of a Dyson sphere, a swarm represents less of an engineering challenge, allowing for incremental construction as energy needs increase. The concept, first popularised by physicist Freeman Dyson in 1960, represents one of the most ambitious yet potentially achievable feats of astroengineering that could eventually allow a civilisation to use a significant fraction of its host star's total energy output.

... The paper concludes that a Dyson sphere surrounding the sun would significantly impact Earth's climate. Small spheres positioned inside Earth's orbit prove impractical, either becoming too hot for their own efficiency or having too great an impact on solar energy arriving on our planet. While large spheres enable efficient energy conversion, they would raise Earth's temperature by 140 K, making Earth completely uninhabitable.

A compromise might involve creating a partial structure (the Dyson swarm) at 2.13AU from the sun. This would harvest 4% of solar energy (15.6 yottawatts, or 15.6 million billion billion watts) while increasing Earth's temperature by less than 3K—comparable to current global warming trends. It's still quite an engineering feat though, requiring 1.3×1023 kg of silicon.