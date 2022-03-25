from the one-for-the-humans dept.
A unanimous federal appeals court ruled that pictures generated solely by machines do not qualify for copyright protection.
"The Copyright Act of 1976 requires all eligible work to be authorized in the first instance by a human being," said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.
The 3-0 court ruling, issued March 18, was written by Circuit Judge Patricia A. Millett, who was nominated by President Obama in 2013.
Background
Computer scientist Dr. Stephen Thaler created a generative artificial intelligence named "Creativity Machine," which made a picture that Thaler titled "A Recent Entrance to Paradise."
The U.S. Copyright Office denied Thaler's application (for copyright registration) based on its requirement that work must be authored in the first instance by a human being. The copyright application listed Creativity Machine as the work's sole author.
Thaler litigated. A federal court (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia) upheld the Copyright Office's denial; the federal appeals court affirmed the ruling of the federal district court.
After the March 18 opinion from the federal appeals court, Thaler's attorney, Ryan Abbott, said he and his client "strongly disagree" with the ruling and intend to appeal. The Copyright Office said it "believes the court reached the correct result."
"Judge Millett explained it best that, 'machines are tools, not authors.' Interpretations of the Copyright Act would be nonsensical if the 'author' could be a computer or other machine. Machines do not have children, they do not die, they do not have nationalities or hold property. All of these concepts referenced in copyright law would have absurd results if authorship was granted to a computer program, and courts are simply not allowed to re-interpret statutes or ignore portions of a statute." -- Alicia Calzada, Deputy General Counsel of the National Press Photographers Association (NPPA)
"US copyright law protects only works of human creation," judge writes:
Art generated entirely by artificial intelligence cannot be copyrighted because "human authorship is an essential part of a valid copyright claim," a federal judge ruled on Friday.
The US Copyright Office previously rejected plaintiff Stephen Thaler's application for a copyright because the work lacked human authorship, and he challenged the decision in US District Court for the District of Columbia. Thaler and the Copyright Office both moved for summary judgment in motions that "present the sole issue of whether a work generated entirely by an artificial system absent human involvement should be eligible for copyright," Judge Beryl Howell's memorandum opinion issued Friday noted.
Howell denied Thaler's motion for summary judgment, granted the Copyright Office's motion, and ordered that the case be closed.
Thaler sought a copyright for an image titled, "A Recent Entrance to Paradise," which was produced by a computer program that he developed, the ruling said. In his application for a copyright, he identified the author as the Creativity Machine, the name of his software.
Thaler's application "explained the work had been 'autonomously created by a computer algorithm running on a machine,' but that plaintiff sought to claim the copyright of the 'computer-generated work' himself 'as a work-for-hire to the owner of the Creativity Machine,'" Howell wrote. "The Copyright Office denied the application on the basis that the work 'lack[ed] the human authorship necessary to support a copyright claim,' noting that copyright law only extends to works created by human beings."