A unanimous federal appeals court ruled that pictures generated solely by machines do not qualify for copyright protection.

"The Copyright Act of 1976 requires all eligible work to be authorized in the first instance by a human being," said the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

The 3-0 court ruling, issued March 18, was written by Circuit Judge Patricia A. Millett, who was nominated by President Obama in 2013.

Background

Computer scientist Dr. Stephen Thaler created a generative artificial intelligence named "Creativity Machine," which made a picture that Thaler titled "A Recent Entrance to Paradise."

The U.S. Copyright Office denied Thaler's application (for copyright registration) based on its requirement that work must be authored in the first instance by a human being. The copyright application listed Creativity Machine as the work's sole author.

Thaler litigated. A federal court (U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia) upheld the Copyright Office's denial; the federal appeals court affirmed the ruling of the federal district court.

After the March 18 opinion from the federal appeals court, Thaler's attorney, Ryan Abbott, said he and his client "strongly disagree" with the ruling and intend to appeal. The Copyright Office said it "believes the court reached the correct result."