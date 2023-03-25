Cybercriminals are abusing Microsoft's Trusted Signing platform to code-sign malware executables with short-lived three-day certificates.

Threat actors have long sought after code-signing certificates as they can be used to sign malware to appear like they are from a legitimate company.

Signed malware also has the advantage of potentially bypassing security filters that would normally block unsigned executables, or at least treat them with less suspicion.

The holy grail for threat actors is to obtain Extended Validation (EV) code-signing certificates, as they automatically gain increased trust from many cybersecurity programs due to the more rigorous verification process. Even more important, EV certificates are believed to gain a reputation boost in SmartScreen, helping to bypass alerts that would normally be displayed for unknown files.

However, EV code-singing certificates can be difficult to obtain, requiring them to be stolen from other companies or for threat actors to set up fake businesses and spend thousands of dollars to purchase one. Furthermore, once the certificate is used in a malware campaign, it is usually revoked, making it unusable for future attacks.

Recently, cybersecurity researchers have seen threat actors utilizing the Microsoft Trusted Signing service to sign their malware with short-lived, three-day code-signing certificates.

[...] The Microsoft Trusted Signing service launched in 2024 and is a cloud-based service that allows developers to easily have their programs signed by Microsoft.

[...] "The service supports both public and private trust signing scenarios and includes a timestamping service."

[...] This increased security is accomplished by using short-lived certificates that can easily be revoked in the event of abuse and by never issuing the certificates directly to the developers, preventing them from being stolen in the event of a breach.