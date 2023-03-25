Stories
AMD Launches Gaia Open Source Project for Running LLMs Locally on Any PC

posted by hubie on Monday March 24, @04:09PM   Printer-friendly
from the doesn't-run-on-Linux-though dept.
Hardware

fliptop writes:

Gaia runs faster on Ryzen AI PCs, using the XDNA NPU and RDNA iGPU:

Running large language models (LLMs) on PCs locally is becoming increasingly popular worldwide. In response, AMD is introducing its own LLM application, Gaia, an open-source project for running local LLMs on any Windows machine.

Gaia is designed to run various LLM models on Windows PCs and features further performance optimizations for machines equipped with its Ryzen AI processors (including the Ryzen AI Max 395+). Gaia uses the open-source Lemonade SDK from ONNX TurnkeyML for LLM inference. Models can allegedly adapt for different purposes with Gaia, including summarization and complex reasoning tasks.

[...] MD's new open-source project works by providing LLM-specific tasks through the Lemonade SDK and serving them across multiple runtimes. Lemonade allegedly "exposes an LLM web service that communicates with the GAIA application...via an OpenAI compatible Rest API." Gaia itself acts as an AI-powered agent that retrieves and processes data. It also "vectorizes external content (e.g., GitHub, YouTube, text files) and stores it in a local vector index."

Also at Phoronix.

AMD Press Release and GitHub Repository.

Original Submission


