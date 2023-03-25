Concrete is the most widely used artificial material on the planet – which is a shame, because making it also happens to be one of the most polluting processes. Worse still, at a global scale it requires huge amounts of sand, which is getting harder (financially and environmentally) to mine from coasts, seafloors and riverbeds.

An unassuming new material from Northwestern could help solve both problems. Composed of calcium carbonate and magnesium hydroxide in different ratios, it's pretty simple to make – just take some seawater, zap it with electricity and bubble some CO2 through it.

The whole process is similar to how corals and mollusks build their shells, according to the team.

If you really want to get your thinking cap on, here's how they do it: two electrodes in the tank emit a low electrical current that splits the water molecules into hydrogen gas and hydroxide ions. When CO2 gas is added, the chemical composition of the water changes, increasing levels of bicarbonate ions. These hydroxide and bicarbonate ions react with other natural ions in seawater, producing solid minerals that gather at the electrodes.

The end result is a versatile white material that not only stores carbon, but can stand in for sand or gravel in cement, and also forms a foundational powder for other building materials like plaster and paint.

Intriguingly, the researchers found the material could be tweaked by adjusting the flow rate, timing and duration of the CO2 and seawater, and the voltage and current of the electricity. By tweaking the manufacturing process, the researchers can make the material with different properties for different purposes