California Cryobank is a full-service sperm bank providing frozen donor sperm and specialized reproductive services, such as egg and embryo storage. The company is the largest sperm bank in the US and services all 50 states and more than 30 countries worldwide.

California Cryobank detected suspicious activity on its network on April 21, 2024, and isolated the computers from the IT network.

"Through our investigation, CCB determined that an unauthorized party gained access to our IT environment and may have accessed and/or acquired files maintained on certain computer systems between April 20, 2024 and April 22, 2024," reads a from California Cryobank.

[...] An almost a year-long investigation has determined that the attack exposed varying personal data for customers, including names, bank accounts and routing numbers, Social Security numbers, driver's license numbers, payment card numbers, and/or health insurance information.