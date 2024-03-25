When you see a squirrel jump to a branch, you might think (and I myself thought, up until just now) that they're doing what birds and primates would do to stick the landing: just grabbing the branch and hanging on. But it turns out that squirrels, being squirrels, don't actually have prehensile hands or feet, meaning that they can't grasp things with any significant amount of strength. Instead, they manage to land on branches using a "palmar" grasp, which isn't really a grasp at all, in the sense that there's not much grabbing going on. It's more accurate to say that the squirrel is mostly landing on its palms and then balancing, which is very impressive.

This kind of dynamic stability is a trait that squirrels share with one of our favorite robots: Salto. Salto is a jumper too, and it's about as non-prehensile as it's possible to get, having just one limb with basically no grip strength at all. The robot is great at bouncing around on the ground, but if it could move vertically, that's an entire new mobility dimension that could lead to some potentially interesting applications, including environmental scouting, search and rescue, and disaster relief.

In a paper published today in Science Robotics, roboticists have now taught Salto to leap from one branch to another like squirrels do, using a low torque gripper and relying on its balancing skills instead.

While we're going to be mostly talking about robots here (because that's what we do), there's an entire paper by many of the same robotics researchers that was published in late February in the Journal of Experimental Biology about how squirrels land on branches this way. While you'd think that the researchers might have found some domesticated squirrels for this, they actually spent about a month bribing wild squirrels on the UC Berkeley campus to bounce around some instrumented perches while high speed cameras were rolling.