The Finnix project and DistroWatch are observing the 25th anniversary of the Finnix live distro a few days ago:
From Finnix:
Today is a very special day: March 22 is the 25 year anniversary of the first public release of Finnix, the oldest live Linux distribution still in production. Finnix 0.03 was released on March 22, 2000, and to celebrate this anniversary, I'm proud to announce the 35th Finnix release, Finnix 250!
Besides the continuing trend of Finnix version number inflation (the previous release was Finnix 126), Finnix 250 is simply a solid regular release, with the following notes:
From DistroWatch:
The Finnix distribution is a small, self-contained, bootable live Linux distribution for system administrators, based on Debian. The project's latest version is Finnix 250 which marks the project's 25th anniversary.
Other live distros come and go. However, Finnix is a special live distro because it contains so many pre-installed system administration tools that it has been a goto tool for system recovery and repair for two and a half decades.
