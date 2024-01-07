Sometimes at work, it's not just a case of the Mondays. The level of dissatisfaction employees have with their job can last beyond the start of the week. New University of Georgia research has found that employers and policymakers might want to start paying attention because employee happiness contains critical economic information.
Susana Ferreira, professor of agricultural and applied economics in the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, used an empirical model to relate job satisfaction, wages and work environment.
Traditionally, you'd hope that workers are paid fairly for their working conditions, a premise that follows a hedonic wage model. That positive outlook relies on perfect job and labor market conditions and assumes workers are rational, fully informed of workplace conditions and can switch jobs freely.
However, this study used overall gratification to understand employees and uncover the tradeoffs between working conditions and pay — even in circumstances when job markets are rigid, and workers might feel "stuck" at their jobs.
[...] Ferreira says this study shows that workplace satisfaction is much more crucial than some employers give credit to. Higher pay and a safer work environment can have an immense impact on worker contentment. And happier workers can mean plenty of good things for the business itself.
Do we really need such a study ? Is the conclusion not obvious to business leaders ?
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday March 27, @01:03PM (2 children)
You needed to ask?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bzipitidoo on Thursday March 27, @01:10PM (1 child)
No? You give business leaders way too much credit. I guess you never worked for the kind of boss who views employees very negatively. I'm talking about the boss who thinks all employees are lazy and thieving. Thinks all employees must be constantly monitored and prodded to get work done. Micromanaged. Basically stands over them, whip in hand, like a slave overseer.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Thursday March 27, @01:15PM
I know the type. I had one who reprimanded me for spending 15 minutes helping someone in another team (working on the same project). I had written this automated test harness that saved potentially hundreds of hours of human time, more likely tens routinely. I showed the team lead of the other team how to use it to save one of his staff three hours of drudgery that afternoon. Same project, same product, same company, all working towards the same goal (selling working stuff to paying customers).
(Score: 3, Informative) by stormreaver on Thursday March 27, @01:23PM
My job certainly does not make me happy. However, I am fairly happy with it when I'm working from home. If you were to graph my job happiness, it drops below zero on the days I have to be in the office, and rises to various levels above zero on the days I work from home. Even when my internal customers are being otherwise intolerable, having my wife and kids around me makes even those days happy days.
(Score: 2) by srobert on Thursday March 27, @01:39PM
I'm nearing retirement now. I've never had the luxury of thinking of my job as something that could make me happy. I've had to be content with knowing that having a job with sufficient wages allowed me to avoid the unhappiness associated with being hungry and homeless.