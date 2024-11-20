Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang are co-authors on a new paper called "Superintelligence Strategy" that warns against the U.S. government creating a Manhattan Project for so-called Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) because it could quickly get out of control around the world. The gist of the argument is that the creation of such a program would lead to retaliation or sabotage by adversaries as countries race to have the most powerful AI capabilities on the battlefield. Instead, the U.S. should focus on developing methods like cyberattacks that could disable threatening AI projects.

Schmidt and Wang are big boosters of AI's potential to advance society through applications like drug development and workplace efficiency. Governments, meanwhile, see it as the next frontier in defense, and the two industry leaders are essentially concerned that countries are going to end up in a race to create weapons with increasingly dangerous potential. Similar to how international agreements have reined in the development of nuclear weapons, Schmidt and Wang believe nation states should go slow on AI development and not fall prey to racing one another in AI-powered killing machines.

At the same time, however, both Schmidt and Wang are building AI products for the defense sector. The former's White Stork is building autonomous drone technologies, while Wang's Scale AI this week signed a contract with the Department of Defense to create AI "agents" that can assist with military planning and operations. After years of shying away from selling technology that could be used in warfare, Silicon Valley is now patriotically lining up to collect lucrative defense contracts.

All military defense contractors have a conflict of interest to promote kinetic warfare, even when not morally justified. Other countries have their own military industrial complexes, the thinking goes, so the U.S. needs to maintain one too. But in the end, innocent people suffer and die while powerful people play chess.

Palmer Luckey, the founder of defense tech darling Anduril, has argued that AI-powered targeted drone strikes are safer than launching nukes that could have a larger impact zone or planting land mines that have no targeting. And if other countries are going to continue building AI weapons, we should have the same capabilities as deterrence. Anduril has been supplying Ukraine with drones that can target and attack Russian military equipment over enemy lines.

Anduril recently ran an ad campaign that displayed the basic text "Work at Anduril.com" covered with the word "Don't" written in giant, graffiti-style spray-painted letters, seemingly playing to the idea that working for the military industrial complex is the counterculture now.