A self-learning memristor is our closest step yet to recreating synapses in the human brain.
Since researchers "discovered" memristors back in 2008, scientists and engineers around the world have been slowly improving their capabilities in the hopes of bringing about computers that are as efficient and powerful as human brains.
At the forefront of this research is the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, or KAIST. In January of this year, KAIST president Kwang Hyung Lee announced that his institute had successfully developed a memristor that can correct errors and learn from mistakes, meaning it could solve problems that were previously difficult for neuromorphic systems. The researchers say, for example, that this chip could separate a moving image from a background during video processing, and actually improve its ability to do this task over time. The results were published in the Journal Nature Electronics.
[...] Of course, some scientists argue that such a capability means these machines could simply be "alien minds"—neural constructions unlike our own but undeniably intelligent in their own unique way. But for now, the human brain remains king in terms of hyper-efficient computing. With the help of improved memristors, however, AI could one day claim that neural crown for its own.
[Also Covered By]: EurekAlert
(Score: 2) by YeaWhatevs on Friday March 28, @05:57PM
Their magazine used to be so great, when I was 7. Didn't take long to figure out it's just a nothing burger with headlines meant to lure you in and a fancy cover. Truly ahead of their time.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Friday March 28, @06:08PM
Previous "neuromorphic systems" could also correct errors and learn from mistakes. Their abilities would also improve over time. What really is new here?
What would be new is if such a system designs an even faster and more capable system mostly by itself (I allow for some contribution by humans), and eventually get much faster than predominantly human-designed systems. That might trigger a singularity of the phase change or essential sort. By this, I mean a change to a new state with low or high sensitivity respectively to conditions at the start and during the transition. The capitalized Singularity is typically very sensitive to change both before and during the course of the change. I think we're seeing a transition much less sensitive to change than that.
All this including my argument assume the Singularity hasn't already happened and we just haven't noticed yet. That sort of thing almost needs to be a boilerplate caveat when talking about this subject.