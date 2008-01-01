A self-learning memristor is our closest step yet to recreating synapses in the human brain.

Since researchers "discovered" memristors back in 2008, scientists and engineers around the world have been slowly improving their capabilities in the hopes of bringing about computers that are as efficient and powerful as human brains.

At the forefront of this research is the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, or KAIST. In January of this year, KAIST president Kwang Hyung Lee announced that his institute had successfully developed a memristor that can correct errors and learn from mistakes, meaning it could solve problems that were previously difficult for neuromorphic systems. The researchers say, for example, that this chip could separate a moving image from a background during video processing, and actually improve its ability to do this task over time. The results were published in the Journal Nature Electronics.

[...] Of course, some scientists argue that such a capability means these machines could simply be "alien minds"—neural constructions unlike our own but undeniably intelligent in their own unique way. But for now, the human brain remains king in terms of hyper-efficient computing. With the help of improved memristors, however, AI could one day claim that neural crown for its own.