What's wild about the whole thing is that Napster's website was shut down 24 years ago after being sued into oblivion by record labels and bands like Metallica due to copyright infringement, yet still went for such a substantial sum all these years later.

Make no mistake about it. The reason why Napster was just sold for such a high price was because of the brand's recognition. For a startup company like Infinite Reality to immediately have a known name like Napster seems like a gamble worth taking. They probably would have spent a good chunk of that anyway in marketing alone just to end up in the same spot where they are now with no further upside like Napster could bring - especially if they bring it back in a witty way and play on the fact that people are shocked the company even still exists.