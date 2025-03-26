from the is-that-still-a-thing? dept.
The popular and original mainstream illegal music file-sharing platform that caused absolute mayhem for record labels in the early 2000s was sold to tech company Infinite Reality on Tuesday for a whopping $200+ million figure, as the startup said that it hopes of transform [sic] the streaming service into a music Metaverse of sorts:
What's wild about the whole thing is that Napster's website was shut down 24 years ago after being sued into oblivion by record labels and bands like Metallica due to copyright infringement, yet still went for such a substantial sum all these years later.
Make no mistake about it. The reason why Napster was just sold for such a high price was because of the brand's recognition. For a startup company like Infinite Reality to immediately have a known name like Napster seems like a gamble worth taking. They probably would have spent a good chunk of that anyway in marketing alone just to end up in the same spot where they are now with no further upside like Napster could bring - especially if they bring it back in a witty way and play on the fact that people are shocked the company even still exists.
From USA Today:
"By acquiring Napster, we're paving a path to a brighter future for artists, fans, and the music industry at large," John Acunto, co-founder and CEO of Infinite Reality, said on Tuesday. "This strategic move aligns with Infinite Reality's vision to lead an internet industry shift from a flat 2D clickable web to a 3D conversational one - giving all creators modern tools to better engage, monetize, and measure their audiences... We're creating the ultimate music platform where artists can thrive in the next wave of digital disruption."
[...] Throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s, Napster faced several lawsuits from musical artists and record labels, including rock band Metallica, rapper and producer Dr. Dre, A&M Records and the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The lawsuits were filed over leaked songs and copyright infringement claims.
In the RIAA's 1999 copyright lawsuit against Napster, the music recording company described the service as "a safe haven for piracy," as detailed in "All the Rave: The Rise and Fall of Shawn Fanning's Napster" by Joseph Menn. The RIAA's suit sought $100,000 for each copyright-protected song shared over the network, or around $100 million, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time.
Over at ACM.org, Carlos Baquero wants to know, what happened to peer-to-peer as a technological concept?
Peer-to-Peer (P2P) systems became famous at the turn of the millennium, mostly due to their support for direct file sharing among users. In the 80s, the music industry had already evolved from selling analogue vinyl records to digital compact disks, but only with the introduction of lossy data-compression techniques, such as the MP3 coding format, it became feasible to upload/download music files among users' personal computers. Still, content had to be catalogued and found, and P2P systems such as Napster emerged to provide that functionality.
Some of the early systems, such as Napster and SETI@Home, exhibited a mix of P2P and classic client-server architecture. Gnutella and Freenet, the second generation of systems, provided a much larger degree of decentralization. The emergence of P2P greatly impacted the business models of the music, and later film, industries. With time, these industries evolved to offer flat rates and subscription services decreasing the incentives for, music or video, file copying and sharing.
[...] Looking at Google trends, we see that the concept almost faded from our lexicon. Nevertheless, the technology is still used; it evolved and became more specialized. A good portion of the fabric beneath modern data centers (web 2.0) and blockchain technology (web 3.0) evolved from early P2P research.
The author chronicles the rise of systems like Gnutella and Freenet, commenting on their benefits and their eventual downfall into obscurity due to routing algorithm problems that had trouble consistently delivering content from local sources, which impacted lookup times. He then continues:
(Score: 2) by corey on Friday March 28, @10:49PM (1 child)
> "This strategic move aligns with Infinite Reality's vision to lead an internet industry shift from a flat 2D clickable web to a 3D conversational one - giving all creators modern tools to better engage, monetize, and measure their audiences... We're creating the ultimate music platform where artists can thrive in the next wave of digital disruption."
I’ve got no idea what all that means.
Anyway, the article explains the move, how it is smart given Napsters name and notoriety. It assumes these Infinite Reality guys are smart. I think otherwise: Napster was a generation ago, the youngens don’t know it nor care. So I think it’s a dumb move by this startup and given the above, it sounds like they have some foggy pie-in-the-sky idea for it which doesn’t sell it for me at all, maybe only plastic C-suite types.
We’ve got bandcamp.com for artists to “better engage, monetize, and measure their audiences.”
(Score: 2) by Samantha Wright on Friday March 28, @11:09PM
Virtual concerts. They have 'em in Fortnite, as well as movie previews and trailer premieres. Lots of people want a piece of that pie—tickets to live performances have always been money for nothing.